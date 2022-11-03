ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Average Rent Prices in Missoula Still Increasing— This is by How Much

Last September I wrote an open letter to Missoulians waiting for the housing market to crash, and much to the chagrin of many Missoulians, that hasn't happened yet. In many cities rent is actually falling right now, and I want to feel happy for them but mostly I'm just jealous. With inflation as high as it is it would be nice to have at least some relief in the form of cheaper housing costs. Trying to comprehend our real-estate situation is dizzying, but I found some clarity from the Q3 Five Valleys Housing Report Update from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real

Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
How About Some Love For Our Local Fast Food Places?

There is a Missoula buzz about new fast-food places popping up, especially Chick-fil-A. Let's not forget about our local quick eats that have been serving up hungry Missoulians for years with amazing food. The options in Missoula when going out to eat seem almost endless. Whether it's a nice sit-down...
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser

Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
Montana Boone & Crockett Headquarters Getting Much-Needed Repairs

Anyone who's walked along the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula has likely noticed the red brick towers of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot on the south side of the Clark Fork River. It's a structure that still stands out despite its age - the Depot was built in 1910. It also serves as the national headquarters of the Boone and Crockett Club.
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style

How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
