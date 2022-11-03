Read full article on original website
Last September I wrote an open letter to Missoulians waiting for the housing market to crash, and much to the chagrin of many Missoulians, that hasn't happened yet. In many cities rent is actually falling right now, and I want to feel happy for them but mostly I'm just jealous. With inflation as high as it is it would be nice to have at least some relief in the form of cheaper housing costs. Trying to comprehend our real-estate situation is dizzying, but I found some clarity from the Q3 Five Valleys Housing Report Update from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
20 years later Missoula man still filling the world with magic
Twenty years later, Missoula's Evan Disney is still on a mission to fill our world with the wonder of magic in all of its forms.
How About Some Love For Our Local Fast Food Places?
There is a Missoula buzz about new fast-food places popping up, especially Chick-fil-A. Let's not forget about our local quick eats that have been serving up hungry Missoulians for years with amazing food. The options in Missoula when going out to eat seem almost endless. Whether it's a nice sit-down...
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser
Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
Missoula’s median home price remains stable, even with changing market
Homes are still more expensive than they were a year ago. But the Missoula Organization REALTORS® reports competition for homes has cooled as the market is impacted by inflation and higher interest rates. The new 3rd quarter report shows little change in the median price for a Missoula home,...
Montana Boone & Crockett Headquarters Getting Much-Needed Repairs
Anyone who's walked along the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula has likely noticed the red brick towers of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot on the south side of the Clark Fork River. It's a structure that still stands out despite its age - the Depot was built in 1910. It also serves as the national headquarters of the Boone and Crockett Club.
Unidentified holiday Grinch steals Missoula Toys for Tots donations
Missoula Toys for Tots coordinator Tammy Cunningham recently discovered that toys from this year's donation supply have been stolen.
[WATCH] This Beautiful Missoula Video Will Bring You to Tears
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Missoula in Cluck: Chick-fil-A Ready to Play Chicken Next Week
Missoulians will no longer have to drive two hours to get their chicken sandwich and waffle fries. That's because the Garden City's own version of the franchise will finally spread its wings and open for business next week. The Atlanta-based company has been gearing up to open only its second...
Emergency Travel only alert issued for Missoula
The Missoula Police Department has issued an alert that the Orange Street underpass is closed in Missoula.
Missoula's Chick-fil-A announces opening date
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on November 10.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Missoula Ballots Will be Secure During Election Night Break
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman announced recently that in order to ensure an accurate count of general election ballots, workers will take a break at midnight on Election Night and return to continue counting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. KGVO spoke with candidate Brad...
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
Missoulians Buy Thousands of Pumpkins to Help the Hungry
Staff at Missoula's Poverello Center are expressing a big thanks to everyone who purchased a "Pumpkins for the Pov" this year, helping to raise thousands of dollars to help feed the hungry in the coming cold months of winter. The annual drive resulted in the sale of 2000 pumpkins during...
