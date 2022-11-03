ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mark Jones
4d ago

This guy must of had ties to the mob for this guard to lose his lively hood and will going to jail all for 23,000 I know dam well C/Os make more than that and wit all the OT cause of the shortage u could make a 100,000

Jack Jones
4d ago

RCF is a women's prison so how was a man running contraband out of HIS cell...lol who wrote this article

CBS Philly

2 teens charged in beating death of elderly man due in court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia on Monday. Richard Jones, 15, and Gamara Mosley, 14, face charges in the brutal beating that happened back in June. Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Mr. Lambert died the day after the attack. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police

Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA – An argument inside a Philadelphia Wawa store escalated into a shooting early Friday morning. Police reported the incident at around 4:15 am at the Frankford Avenue Wawa in the Torresdale neighborhood. 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was arrested by police after he shot a 34-year-old man he was arguing with inside the convenience store. Frazier shot the man in the abdomen as he exited the store and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where was listed in stable condition. Frazier was charged for aggravated assault and multiple illegal firearms charges. The post Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell

A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night

Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Five of Six Arrested in Area Gun Trafficking Bust

NORRISTOWN PA – Five of six members of a gun-trafficking organization, which allegedly bought firearms from across Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region, have been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022). The last fugitive is still being sought. District attorneys...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

