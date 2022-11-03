PHILADELPHIA – An argument inside a Philadelphia Wawa store escalated into a shooting early Friday morning. Police reported the incident at around 4:15 am at the Frankford Avenue Wawa in the Torresdale neighborhood. 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was arrested by police after he shot a 34-year-old man he was arguing with inside the convenience store. Frazier shot the man in the abdomen as he exited the store and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where was listed in stable condition. Frazier was charged for aggravated assault and multiple illegal firearms charges. The post Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO