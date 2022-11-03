ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 26

Hippie N.C
3d ago

it should be whatever the owner of the land wants. we still live in America the Free we must not forget that. Our freedoms and rights are God giving no men can take that from us not even big bad biden

Reply(1)
12
Ed Cox
4d ago

just a reminder 100 of all slaves brought into the USA were brought in under the US flag . the constitution of the confederacy has a clause stating that no new slaves can be brought into the confederate states . the USA did not do this till 1807 .

Reply(12)
11
Geneva D Lawrence
3d ago

Seems like Spartanburg would have more important issues to worry with. Like building an animal shelter.

Reply(1)
18
Related
FOX Carolina

Union County mourns passing of fire chief

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. Merrifield was also the county’s 911 and emergency management coordinator. Union County Facebook.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville

Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Operation Green Light shines a light for veterans

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Counties across the country are showing support for veterans through a simple gesture. It’s called Operation Green Light. “These are folks who sign on the dotted line to protect this country. It’s about that service that these men and women have given, selfless service to this country, and the stuff that we enjoy we can thank for them,” said Buncombe County Veterans Services Director Heath Smith.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

$4000 in clothes stolen from Jockey Lot

Deputies search for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co. Greenville faith groups join together in fight for justice and equity. Prisma Health eliminates positions due to pandemic and economy. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February

COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC
FOX Carolina

Seneca man accused of kidnapping, tying up woman with phone charger

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman over the weekend. Deputies said they responded to a house on Beverly Drive on Saturday night after someone called 911 but quickly hung up. When deputies...
SENECA, SC
WSPA 7News

Police search for wanted man in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing a search for a wanted man in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Panola Ave. The suspect did not stop and ran away from the officers. He is believed to be assisted by someone. Police […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy