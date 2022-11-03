Read full article on original website
Senior dogs flown from California to Oregon in search of new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
Autzen hosts Festival of Bands after two year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
Oregon Football: Starting the right way, Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado
The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
