ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Senior dogs flown from California to Oregon in search of new homes

EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Autzen hosts Festival of Bands after two year absence

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy