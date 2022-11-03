Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Dolly Parton Proves The Sky is the Limit as She Performs New Rock Song at Induction Ceremony
Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? Once again, the queen of country music proved her career has no bounds as she performed her new rock song during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She closed the induction ceremony with a new song titled “Rockin'”...
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Breaks Down in Tears Onstage During Tribute To Aaron Carter
The Backstreet Boys honored their fellow pop star, Aaron Carter, during their show in London on Sunday night. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. Meanwhile, his bandmate and Aaron’s older brother, Nick Carter, fought back tears beside him on stage. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”
Luke Bryan Posts Hilarious Hunting Video in Honor of His New Single ‘Prayin’ in a Deerstand’: VIDEO
Many country music hits are inspired by real-life experiences. Luke Bryan’s catalog of hits isn’t… The post Luke Bryan Posts Hilarious Hunting Video in Honor of His New Single ‘Prayin’ in a Deerstand’: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Dolly Parton Says She’s a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton has collected many titles over the years. She’s a singer, songwriter, author, actress, and philanthropist just to name a few. While Dolly doesn’t agree with the sentiment, many call her the Queen of Country Music. On Saturday, November 5th, Dolly added another title to the already-long list. Now, the East Tennessee native is officially a rock star.
Kane Brown Speaks on Difficulty of Being Away From Family While Touring
For Kane Brown, family is everything. The country star’s adoring wife and adorable two daughters aren’t only his most cherished family members but also his best friends. So while being on tour and meeting his fans all around the world is an amazing, rewarding experience for Brown, he can’t deny that it’s also one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do.
Chris Stapleton Teases Release for New ‘I’m a Ram’ Al Green Cover
It was about a year ago when country music superstar Chris Stapleton did a cover of Al Green’s I’m A Ram. This version was featured in Ram commercials for several months. Now, however, the Tennessee Whiskey singer is releasing the cover as a single. A sure-to-be hit that is coming available later this week on November 11. And Stapleton is giving fans a glimpse of this release in a recent Insta post.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Celebrates Nephew Tilden’s 21st Birthday With Hilarious Message
Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline is celebrating her nephew Tilden’s milestone 21st birthday. On November 6,… The post Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Celebrates Nephew Tilden’s 21st Birthday With Hilarious Message appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Carly Pearce Performs Unreleased Track ‘Trust Issues’
Carly Pearce decided to stop off at a legendary place in Nashville to offer up a tease of an unreleased track titled Trust Issues. Pearce is coming off a sold-out debut as a headliner at the Ryman Auditorium. Now, the CMT Artists of the Year honoree is presenting this new song. She’s turned to social media as of Saturday to seek thoughts and opinions from her fans, CMT reports.
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Finally Join Forces for Duet in a ‘Full Circle Moment’
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina have finally teamed up for a duet of She Had Me At Heads Carolina. Ever since the 39-year-old released it on his 13-track album Stereotype in April, fans have been wondering when he’d join forces with Messina. And on Monday, November 7, Swindell dropped the news the two country music mega stars had finally created a remix. And it’s out now.
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
