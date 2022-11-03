The Backstreet Boys honored their fellow pop star, Aaron Carter, during their show in London on Sunday night. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. Meanwhile, his bandmate and Aaron’s older brother, Nick Carter, fought back tears beside him on stage. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

19 HOURS AGO