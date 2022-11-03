GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a national average gas price increase of 6.2 cents from last week, Campbell County saw its average price fall an additional 3 cents. The national increase this week to $3.78 per gallon brought an end to a three-week decline, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports. The national average is down 11.5 cents from a month ago but stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO