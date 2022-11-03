Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County Commissioners Office cancels Nov. 14 Camporee public forum
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be no public forum on the International Pathfinder’s Camporee, the Campbell County Commissioners Office announced at 3:02 p.m. The event, which would have addressed questions concerning Camporee, was supposed to occur Nov. 14. “Due to many of the agencies invited not being able...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/4/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Nov. 4:. At 3:44 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 8:18 a.m. to 1801 Cliff Davis Drive for an activated fire alarm. At 1:31 p.m. to 1120 East Boxelder...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
county17.com
Registration for dual language immersion kindergarten lottery due Jan. 13
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration has begun for the Campbell County School District’s dual language immersion lottery. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 15 of their kindergarten year to register for kindergarten, a flier said. Grandfathered siblings must also complete this registration, to ensure the district can expect their attendance.
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price down 3 cents as national average starts rising again
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a national average gas price increase of 6.2 cents from last week, Campbell County saw its average price fall an additional 3 cents. The national increase this week to $3.78 per gallon brought an end to a three-week decline, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports. The national average is down 11.5 cents from a month ago but stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
county17.com
Gillette hunter safety instructors among those recognized for volunteer service
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four hunter education instructors from the Sheridan Region, including two from Gillette, were recently recognized for their dedication to the state hunter education program, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. This year, Pat Malson of Kaycee was selected as the Hunter Education Instructor of...
county17.com
Rockpile Museum announces registration date for annual Christmas Craft Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration for this year’s Christmas Craft Day at the Rockpile Museum will begin Nov. 29, the museum announced. Christmas Crafts Family Day at the Rockpile Museum will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, but registration is required for the event. That registration will open to the public on Nov. 29, the museum said.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Nov. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Strong winds lead to road closures for light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed portions of U.S. 87 to light, high-profile vehicles as strong winds persist throughout the area. The highway is closed to the large vehicles in both directions between Casper and Buffalo as wind gusts reach 50 mph. When driving, motorists...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Nov., 4
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 3, Highway 59, GPD. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway...
county17.com
Woman fends off man with machete, man arrested for reckless endangering
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Campbell County man is in custody after allegedly causing a woman to fear for her safety and defend herself against him with a machete this morning, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The suspect, identified only as a 58-year-old man, made the initial report shortly before 5...
county17.com
TerraPower completes $830M equity raise
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nuclear innovation company TerraPower completed an equity raise of $830 million. That included $750 million in the first phase of the fundraise and $80 million through additional investors, according to a Nov. 3 TerraPower news release. SK Inc. and SK Innovation, together “SK,” and TerraPower founder Bill Gates led the fundraise, which enables the development, demonstration and deployment of TerraPower’s NatriumTM reactor,1 the TerraPower Isotopes® program and the Molten Chloride Fast Reactor experiment. It will continue to be a privately held company, the release said.
county17.com
Fall back: Daylight saving time set for Nov. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. – If ever there was a day to stay in bed an extra hour without having to worry about mucking up a schedule, Sunday would be it with daylight saving time set to kick in this weekend. On Nov. 6, daylight saving time will come to an...
county17.com
Sunny skies in Sunday forecast for Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sunny skies and moderate winds are in the forecast today, though the good weather isn’t expected to last long into the coming week. The high temperature today is 36, with a low of 24. Northwestern winds of 13-18 mph are expected to persist throughout the day, with gusts of as much as 28 mph.
mybighornbasin.com
Broncs Blow by Buffalo, to Play for 3rd Straight State Title
Jackson Schroeder had 124 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and the Cody Broncs ran past Buffalo Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A State Championship game. Cody has advanced to the title game for the 3rd year in a row and 5th time in the last 9 years.
