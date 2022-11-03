Game Warden of the Year announced

With only six years as a game warden under his belt, Bo Hancock has proven himself a formidable resource in the field. Serving first in the U.S. Air Force, then as a warden in Presidio and Brewster counties, he set himself apart by cultivating supportive relationships inside and outside the game warden community.

Externally, Hancock created opportunities to share an appreciation of nature with younger generations through kid fish events, water safety programs and wildlife identification teams, a news release said.

Internally, he leads the Critical Incident Response Team, a role he has held for three years. The team is specially trained to focus on supporting wardens, fellow law enforcement and community members who have experienced traumatic incidents. Through patience and connection, Hancock helps unite communities after tragedy and utilizes his insight to teach his fellow wardens, the release said.

While stationed in Brewster County, Hancock served as an ambassador across the agency assisting with numerous search and rescue operations in the Big Bend area. He continues to strengthen state and local partnerships while exemplifying service in the field.