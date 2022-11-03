Read full article on original website
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
Krauseneck receives maximum sentence for 1982 Brighton ax murder
Rochester, N.Y. — James Krauseneck, the man found guilty of murdering his wife, Cathleen, with an ax at their home in Brighton 40 years ago, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. A jury convicted Krauseneck in September of killing his wife Feb. 19, 1982 while...
Deputies and restaurant manager honored for heroic actions
Rochester, N.Y. — Deputies who responded to a call for a man with a gun at a Henrietta restaurant were honored for their actions today. Also honored was the restaurant manager who called 911 and started to evacuate the building. The incident happened in June at the Carrabbas Italian...
Man arrested on gun charge after shooting of 4-year-old relative
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces a weapons charge after a 4-year-old girl was shot on the city's northwest side Saturday night, though the suspected shooter remains at large. Officers responded to Selye Terrace just before midnight and found evidence of a shooting, though the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
Arrest made in N. Clinton Avenue beating death from April
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest has been in a beating death that occurred back in April on N. Clinton Avenue. Rochester Police Department responded to the area of N. Clinton Avenue and Evergreen Street for the report of a person down and unresponsive around 1:55 a.m. on April 18, 2022.
4-year-old recovering after being shot on Selye Terrace
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Selye Terrace for the report of shots heard just after midnight. Upon arrival, police located evidence that shots were fired, but no victim was found at the scene. While canvassing the area, police learned that a vehicle may have fled...
15 districts respond to second-alarm fire at house in Livingston County
Avon, N.Y. — The Livonia Fire Department says 15 fire departments responded to a second-alarm fire in the town of Avon on Sunday morning. The fire took place at a home on Nations Road around 10 a.m. Units at the scene said the house will likely be a total...
RIT shines light on voting rights and equality through 'Big Shot' project
Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring the woman who made Rochester her home, and pioneered the women's right movement. Sunday, the community gathered at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House for the annual RIT Big Shot project. This year's event is shining a light on voting rights and equality in...
Veterans honored at Stars and Stripes Celebration
Rochester, N.Y. — The community honored the men and women of out armed forces at the 17th annual Stars and Stripes Celebration on Friday. It's the biggest fundraising event of the year for Rochester's Veteran's Outreach Center. The big focus of the night was the $7 million renovation of...
Back to back records in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend weather in WNY really felt more like early September. A deep southerly flow of air around large high pressure off of the east coast pushed record warm air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday reached 77 degrees...
Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department fought two house fires nearly simultaneously in the early hours of Saturday. The first incident was reported at 12:11 a.m. at an occupied house fire on Langham Street. Many calls had come in to the 911 center reporting the fire with people...
Flower City Tattoo Convention held at Dome Arena this weekend
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Flower City Tattoo Convention will be going on at the Dome on E. Henrietta Road this weekend. More than 200 tattoo artists are going to be in attendance, ranging from local tattoo parlor to stars from Ink Master. The event also features live entertainment, contests...
Election Day is here: Key local races to follow today
Rochester, N.Y. — Election Day is here, with races across the country set to determine the balance of power in Congress. Republicans have keyed on the issues of the economy, inflation and crime — while Democrats have focused on abortion and climate change, among others. Here are some...
Urgent need for blood donors, Red Cross encouraging people to donate
Rochester, N.Y. — The Red Cross says there's a dire need for blood donations as cases of the flu and other illnesses prevent some people from giving blood. The number of healthy blood donors tends to dwindle as seasonal illnesses take hold. The Red Cross is offering different incentives...
Candidates utilizing last weekend of campaigns ahead of midterm elections
Rochester, N.Y. — With just three days until the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are making some final rounds talking with voters before the big day. Contenders in this year's elections are doing everything they can to make sure they have the support they need to win this year. Republican...
Premier Ice Prospects' ROC City Girls Fest at Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — One of the largest girls' hockey tournaments in the United States is playing at Bill Gray's Iceplex this weekend. Premier Ice Prospects' Roc City Girls Fest will be at Bill Grays Iceplex from November 4 to 6. More than 5,000 attendees and athletes will be visiting...
Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
Voters talk political extremism ahead of midterm elections
Rochester, N.Y. — The divisiveness between the Democratic and Republican parties is on the minds of voters on the eve of Election Day. "It feels like the two sides are more divided than ever and you have to pick the lesser of two evils now more than ever," said Marcus D'Alfonso.
