13 WHAM

Krauseneck receives maximum sentence for 1982 Brighton ax murder

Rochester, N.Y. — James Krauseneck, the man found guilty of murdering his wife, Cathleen, with an ax at their home in Brighton 40 years ago, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. A jury convicted Krauseneck in September of killing his wife Feb. 19, 1982 while...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Deputies and restaurant manager honored for heroic actions

Rochester, N.Y. — Deputies who responded to a call for a man with a gun at a Henrietta restaurant were honored for their actions today. Also honored was the restaurant manager who called 911 and started to evacuate the building. The incident happened in June at the Carrabbas Italian...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested on gun charge after shooting of 4-year-old relative

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces a weapons charge after a 4-year-old girl was shot on the city's northwest side Saturday night, though the suspected shooter remains at large. Officers responded to Selye Terrace just before midnight and found evidence of a shooting, though the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in N. Clinton Avenue beating death from April

Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest has been in a beating death that occurred back in April on N. Clinton Avenue. Rochester Police Department responded to the area of N. Clinton Avenue and Evergreen Street for the report of a person down and unresponsive around 1:55 a.m. on April 18, 2022.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

4-year-old recovering after being shot on Selye Terrace

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Selye Terrace for the report of shots heard just after midnight. Upon arrival, police located evidence that shots were fired, but no victim was found at the scene. While canvassing the area, police learned that a vehicle may have fled...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Veterans honored at Stars and Stripes Celebration

Rochester, N.Y. — The community honored the men and women of out armed forces at the 17th annual Stars and Stripes Celebration on Friday. It's the biggest fundraising event of the year for Rochester's Veteran's Outreach Center. The big focus of the night was the $7 million renovation of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Back to back records in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend weather in WNY really felt more like early September. A deep southerly flow of air around large high pressure off of the east coast pushed record warm air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday reached 77 degrees...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department fought two house fires nearly simultaneously in the early hours of Saturday. The first incident was reported at 12:11 a.m. at an occupied house fire on Langham Street. Many calls had come in to the 911 center reporting the fire with people...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Flower City Tattoo Convention held at Dome Arena this weekend

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Flower City Tattoo Convention will be going on at the Dome on E. Henrietta Road this weekend. More than 200 tattoo artists are going to be in attendance, ranging from local tattoo parlor to stars from Ink Master. The event also features live entertainment, contests...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Election Day is here: Key local races to follow today

Rochester, N.Y. — Election Day is here, with races across the country set to determine the balance of power in Congress. Republicans have keyed on the issues of the economy, inflation and crime — while Democrats have focused on abortion and climate change, among others. Here are some...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Urgent need for blood donors, Red Cross encouraging people to donate

Rochester, N.Y. — The Red Cross says there's a dire need for blood donations as cases of the flu and other illnesses prevent some people from giving blood. The number of healthy blood donors tends to dwindle as seasonal illnesses take hold. The Red Cross is offering different incentives...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Premier Ice Prospects' ROC City Girls Fest at Bill Gray's Iceplex

Henrietta, N.Y. — One of the largest girls' hockey tournaments in the United States is playing at Bill Gray's Iceplex this weekend. Premier Ice Prospects' Roc City Girls Fest will be at Bill Grays Iceplex from November 4 to 6. More than 5,000 attendees and athletes will be visiting...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Voters talk political extremism ahead of midterm elections

Rochester, N.Y. — The divisiveness between the Democratic and Republican parties is on the minds of voters on the eve of Election Day. "It feels like the two sides are more divided than ever and you have to pick the lesser of two evils now more than ever," said Marcus D'Alfonso.
ROCHESTER, NY

