Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Struck with illness, Noszka has tough day in state cross country
OBETZ — Every goal in front of Taylor Noszka as she prepared for the state cross country meet went by the wayside just days prior to the race. Struck with an illness that left her feeling well below 100 percent, Noszka ran 22:03.4 and finished 144th in the OHSAA Division II Cross Country Championship race at Fortress Obetz, inside the I-270 loop just south of Columbus. Her previous best time was 19:58.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington wins 4th, 5th grade championships
The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program won two Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Sunday. The fourth grade team defeated Vandalia 33-16 to finish 10-1. The fifth grade was a 44-13 winner over Springfield Elite and finished unbeaten at 11-0. The games were played at the Springfield High School...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington 4th, 5th to play for WOJFC titles Sunday
The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program will have two teams playing for Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Nov. 6. The undefeated 10-0 fifth grade team will play the undefeated 10-0 Springfield Elite at 3 p.m. Sunday at Springfield High School. The 9-1 Wilmington fourth grade team will play...
wnewsj.com
Muskies spoil Quakers Senior Day with 27-13 win
WILMINGTON, Ohio – Muskingum University scored touchdowns on its first three drives and spoiled the Wilmington College football team’s Senior Day with a 27-13 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Townsend Field Saturday afternoon. Wilmington outgained Muskingum 390-357 and ran 81 plays compared to 58 for the Muskies. The...
wnewsj.com
John Carroll wins 5th straight OAC title
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday night in the Ohio Athletic Conference championship match as John Carroll University earned a 4-1 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers at Don Shula Stadium. The four goals tied the...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • East Clinton High School/FFA annual Veterans Day Assembly at ECHS Tuesday, November 8. All veterans invited — arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. Program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts about an hour.
wnewsj.com
WC Theatre’s ‘Urinetown’ cast features students, alumni and community members
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre will present “Urinetown, the Musical” Thursday, Friday and Saturday — November 17, 18 and 19 — at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Urinetown is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Comments / 0