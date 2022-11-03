ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vermont man convicted of murder in wife's cleaver killing

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ixoDiAP00

A Vermont man charged with killing his wife with a meat cleaver and injuring his mother-in-law five years ago was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

The jury convicted Aita Gurung of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Yogeswari Khadka, 32, in Burlington, and attempted second-degree murder in the attack on his mother-in-law in October of 2017, according to the attorney general's office.

Gurung was originally charged with murder in his wife's death, but the charges were dropped in 2019 by the county prosecutor, who said evidence showed he was legally insane at the time. Then-Attorney General T.J. Donovan refiled the charges months later after Republican Gov. Phil Scott asked him to review the case. Donovan said he wanted to restore public trust and that the issue of insanity should be decided by a jury.

“The Attorney General’s Office has always believed that this matter — the tragic death of Yogeswari Khadka and the near-fatal attack on Tulasa Rimal — deserved to be heard in a court of law and required a response from our justice system,” said current Attorney General Susanne Young in a statement on Thursday.

Police allege that in October 2017 Gurung attacked and killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law hours after he had sought mental health treatment at a local hospital.

The court on Thursday ordered Gurung to continue to be hospitalized in a mental health facility pending a hearing on that status, according to the attorney general's office. An email was sent to Gurung's public defender seeking comment.

Scott said afterward that the conviction showed the justice system had worked.

“The primary responsibility of any government is public safety," he said in a statement. “And that means we cannot allow violent criminals to potentially walk free. This case –- and the victims –- deserved their day in court. Justice was served."

————

This story has been corrected to reflect that Gurung was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, not attempted first-degree murder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Vermont man found guilty of killing wife with meat cleaver

BURLINGTON, Vt. (TCD) -- A man was recently found guilty of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and attacking his mother-in-law in 2017. In a news release, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young said Aita Gurung was found guilty Nov. 3 in the first-degree murder of Yogeswari Khadka and guilty of second-degree attempted murder for the near-fatal attack on Tulasa Rimal.
BURLINGTON, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
BEDFORD, MA
wabi.tv

Massachusetts man sentenced to 35 years behind bars appeals sentence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man convicted of murder and robbery and sentenced to 35 years behind bars is appealing that sentence. Marcus Asante was initially sentenced in 2019 to 35 years for the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman. But, his conviction was overturned in 2020.
SHERMAN, ME
suncommunitynews.com

Local nanny charged for alleged child assault

PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
PERU, NY
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member

Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
GREELEY, CO
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

896K+
Followers
189K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy