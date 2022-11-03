Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Qualcomm lost 6% after the company reported earnings after the bell that included a guidance for its fiscal first quarter that fell below expectations, due to weak demand in China and elevated inventories. The technology firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, in-line with Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenues in the quarter were $11.39 billion compared to the estimate of $11.37 billion.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon
This earnings season has been brutal for big technology companies. Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOG, and Amazon AMZN saw their shares shellacked following their earnings releases. However, Apple AAPL has escaped unscathed, with the stock price rising more than 5% upon reporting. Widen the horizon to the past year, Apple has...
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Starbucks, PayPal And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, November 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Friday, with investors looking to snap a four-day losing streak on Wall Street but hedging bets on an end-of-week rebound ahead of key jobs data prior to the start of trading.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Cloud stocks — Cloud stocks took a hit amid concerns that interest...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Bitcoin Closes Highest Daily Candle Since September 12th (Market Watch)
Bitcoin’s latest local peak came after the US job report, and it was at $21,500. Bitcoin initiated another leg up in the past 24 hours and charted a new two-month high. Several altcoins have also marked impressive gains in the past 24 hours, including MATIC, which tapped $1.2 earlier today.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off
Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
Roku Stock Plummets As Grim Ad Sales Outlook Mars Q2 Earnings Beat
Roku (ROKU) shares plunged lower Thursday after the streaming service hub warned the holiday ad spending will likely prove sharply lower than last year's levels, clouding a solid third quarter update. Roku posted a narrower-than-expected third quarter loss of 88 cents per share for the three months ending in September,...
Lyft shares plunge after revenue forecast disappoints
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O on Monday forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, hurt by competition from Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O even while demand for rideshare picks up and prices rise. Lyft's shares were down 9% in extended trading. The stock has lost nearly...
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
Despite stock market losses, investors may get year-end mutual fund payouts. That can trigger a surprise tax bill.
Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
