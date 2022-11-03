ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot? Take Our Poll

The Powerball jackpot has now reached $1.5 billion, the second-highest amount in Powerball history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The world record is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016, shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The No. 2 take in lottery history was a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in 2018. A single winner from South Carolina claimed that prize.

Lottery winners do not have a good history of success with their riches. Would you do better?

