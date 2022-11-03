ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYW News Radio

National Park Service warns: Do NOT lick poison toads

By Mark Menard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xML8s_0ixoCsdo00

As winter approaches, so does the perennial warning that comes from any viewing of that holiday favorite A Christmas Story. Anyone who has seen that film can tell you the lesson it preaches about the perils of licking a metal flagpole on a freezing cold day.

However, the National Park Service warns that there is another place you should be wary of putting your tongue: poisonous toads.

Specifically, the NPS cautions people to keep their tongues to themselves around the Sonoran Desert Toad (a.k.a. the Colorado River Toad), and it’s not hard to spot. At almost seven inches long, it measures as one of the largest toads in North America.

The toad also secretes what is considered a potent toxin, a substance that can make humans sick if ingested.

If you’re asking why anyone might want to lick a toad in the first place, the crystalized form of the toxin is reportedly a substance that can cause the person who consumes it to experience a high but licking it straight from a toad can also be dangerous.

Because of that, then NPS warns that toads, or for that matter anything else residing in a national park, should remain unlicked by park visitors.

Comments / 2

Related
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
ARIZONA STATE
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy