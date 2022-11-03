Read full article on original website
Letitia Wright’s Look For The Wakanda Forever Premiere Featured Hundreds Of Crystals And A Cartier Panthère Ring
The entire cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has delivered head-turning fashion at the press junkets and red-carpet appearances for the film thus far – and last night’s London premiere did not disappoint. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther franchise, served a truly mesmerising look, curated by her stylist Shiona Turini.
Sophie Turner Is The Red Carpet’s Quiet Risk Taker
There’s never any danger of a same-dress disaster for Sophie Turner. Sure, she’s a Louis Vuitton ambassador, who picks from the same pool of samples as her peers, but the Game of Thrones star always stays in her own lane. No Nicolas Ghesquière reference is too niche for Turner, who takes on each retro-futuristic trope, from space tourism to time-travelling period dress, with the same level of enthusiasm.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
This Bride Found A Vintage Azzaro Wedding Dress Identical To A Ball Gown Worn By Sophia Loren In 1979
“I had this sense about it,” says Chloe Kernaghan of the vintage Azzaro gown she wore on her wedding day in New York. The white dress with sheer balloon sleeves first caught her eye as she browsed the Shrimpton Couture website, and when founder Cherie Balch posted a photo of none other than Sophia Loren wearing the black version to a ball in Monaco back in 1979, the bride-to-be knew for certain it was The One.
Juanita Moore: the Oscar nominee who fought stereotypes and racism
“I went through a hell of a lot, you know? Being black and all. And beautiful!” Interviewed on the TV at the age of 92, Juanita Moore may have been laughing but she was telling a painful truth about her career in Hollywood. Despite being Oscar-nominated for a truly great performance in one of Hollywood’s most powerful melodramas, her career was a struggle: for recognition, for roles worthy of her talents, and her own fight for better opportunities for her Black peers in the entertainment industry.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears The Contentious Square-Toe Boot
Emily Ratajkowski has been on a promotional tour since her podcast “High Low” launched. This week, the author stepped out to head to The Today Show to speak about her TikTok, her best-selling book My Body and the topics of her podcast. (Her debut episode was titled “Sex on the First Date? Emrata Asks”). For the interview, Ratajkowski wore a slick yolk-yellow leather jacket with a navel-baring black crop top that she paired with vintage camouflage flares sourced from the Rome-based dealer Olivia La Roche. As for the footwear, EmRata opted for the sleeper hit of square-toe black boots by Bevza.
Yasmin Finney: Inside My Miu Miu Handbag | In The Bag
British Vogue presents In The Bag with Yasmin Finney. Heartstopper & Doctor Who actress Yasmin Finney reveals her handbag essentials, as we take a look inside her quilted Miu Miu handbag. The most unexpected item? Yasmin’s Attitude Pride Icon award. “Obviously I don’t carry this around all the time, just in the times where I need a little bit of motivation,” says the British Vogue December 2022 cover star. “It wasn’t just a win for me. It was a win for the whole community in the sense that we are being seen”.
Inside Sienna Miller’s Boho Boot Collection
On a recent outing in New York, Sienna Miller made the most of her collection of coveted boho boots, strutting out in a pair of lace-up camel Chloé numbers that she previously wore to a press junket way back in 2009, while promoting G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. It’s not just those boots that deserve a second look. Miller’s collection is brimming with knockout styles that spell out comfort, relaxed chic and hippy-trail cool, whether she’s wading through mud at Glastonbury or pounding the streets of Manhattan. Put your own feet up and peruse her exceptional archive.
Gigi Hadid Makes A Wild Shoe Statement In Leopard-Print Loafers
From Ugg boots to classic Birks, Gigi Hadid has always championed cosiness when it comes to footwear. On occasions that call for smarter shoes, she’ll reach for one of her (many) loafers, which add polish to any outfit. Pairs from Gucci and Eytys are her go-tos, and she recently welcomed a new style from Reformation into her wardrobe, realised in a zingy leopard print.
Selena Gomez Confirms This Is The Autumn Nail Polish Shade Of The Moment
Last night in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez stepped out for the premiere of the Apple TV documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The film centres on a dark period of the pop star’s life and the steps she took to step into a new light. Her look served as a visual marker of this bold and buoyant era, punctuated by a chic tangerine manicure that brought to mind the season’s more effulgent hues.
The Brontë Sisters’ Real-Life Wardrobes Were Surprisingly Fashion-Forward
In the poster for Emily, Frances O’Connor’s ambitious new retelling of the Wuthering Heights author’s life, its star Emma Mackey is pictured wearing a striking blue gown. At first glance, it seems relatively sombre: the pattern not so much floral as lichen-like. Lean in closer, though, and the shapes reveal themselves as something stormier. In her 1883 biography of the middle Brontë sister, A Mary F Robinson wrote of a shopping trip that Emily took to Bradford with her older sister Charlotte and a friend. There she “chose a white stuff patterned with lilac thunder and lightning, to the scarcely concealed horror of her more sober companions. And she looked well in it; a tall, lithe creature, with a grace half-queenly, half-untamed in her sudden, supple movements”.
