Star News Group

Brick mayor discusses empty stores, other issues

By Addison Gallagher
 4 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John Ducey went live on Facebook on Oct. 28 for a half hour to give Brick residents an opportunity to have any questions about the township answered, including clarifications on the Royal Farms location and rumors of a potential Livoti’s to replace Corrado’s Market in Laurel Square.

Mayor Ducey first acknowledged the status of the former Herbertsville Deli, a location which he described as an “eyesore.” He told the asker that the township council voted for the demolition of the building and that now the township is set to go out to bid.

“It’s an eyesore you’re looking at, especially when you remember all the good times that people had at that store over the years, when it was Hogan’s and when Pete Benninger owned it,” he said. “Sad day, but also a good day because current owners just let that place go with the disrepair.”

Responding to a later comment that expressed hope for a better replacement for the deli location, Mayor Ducey clarified that it will remain as “just a big parking lot for now.” He said that the only plan which was presented to them came six or seven years ago, where the owner sought to buy a liquor license and create a liquor store, though it failed to come to fruition.

“I wouldn’t expect much change to it with the exception of the building coming down and having a big empty lot until they decide what to do with it,” he told the participant.

