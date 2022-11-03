Read full article on original website
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
theroanoker.com
New Owner, Same Great Place
Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
WBTM
God’s Pit Crew Honors Volunteers at Banquet
God’s Pit Crew recognized their unsung heroes on Friday night at their annual volunteer network. Two God’s Pit Crews received special recognition during the ceremony. Mike McGeough received the Hero Award. Mike’s service to God’s Pit Crew epitomizes an unsung hero. For many years, Mike has single-handedly maintained the headquarters’ grass and outdoor areas, working several days a week. After working at his job overnight.
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
WSET
Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County
(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
wfirnews.com
Man found shot near downtown market area
On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Pavement repair to close southbound lanes of Route 29
Motorists should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru-traffic at the intersection of Route 703 (Tightsqueeze Road). This section of Route 29 will be closed from Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
WSLS
Danville Utilities warns residents of door-to-door solicitation
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Utilities is telling residents to beware of solicitation. On Friday, Danville Utilities warned its customers of someone going door-to-door impersonating an energy specialist working for their company. We’re told the person tells the resident that if the home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with...
WSET
Teen suspect in Danville Mall shooting is back in Virginia, faced arraignment hearing
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The teen suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one dead is back in Virginia. 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney faced a judge at the Danville General District Court for his arraignment hearing on Friday. According to the clerk's office, at the hearing, Pinckney requested...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WBTM
Averett University, Danville Police Department Partnership Provides Children in Crisis with Comfort
Averett University’s Sociology/Criminal Justice Department, the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competiveness (CCECC) at Averett, and the Danville Police Department shook hands on Thursday, Oct. 27, on a new deal to bring a moment’s comfort and peace to children suffering from a crisis. The Comfy Cougar Program...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door scam
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is warning its customers about a scam involving a person claiming to represent the company. The utility says a person has been going door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist acting on behalf of Danville Utilities. The person tells the homeowners if their...
wfxrtv.com
Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
WSET
2 hospitalized after one ejected, another trapped in crash on Forbes Mill Road in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on Forbes Mill Road early Saturday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said at 4:12 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road for report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Prior...
WDBJ7.com
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
