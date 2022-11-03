ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theroanoker.com

New Owner, Same Great Place

Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

God’s Pit Crew Honors Volunteers at Banquet

God’s Pit Crew recognized their unsung heroes on Friday night at their annual volunteer network. Two God’s Pit Crews received special recognition during the ceremony. Mike McGeough received the Hero Award. Mike’s service to God’s Pit Crew epitomizes an unsung hero. For many years, Mike has single-handedly maintained the headquarters’ grass and outdoor areas, working several days a week. After working at his job overnight.
DANVILLE, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County

(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Man found shot near downtown market area

On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”

According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville Utilities warns residents of door-to-door solicitation

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Utilities is telling residents to beware of solicitation. On Friday, Danville Utilities warned its customers of someone going door-to-door impersonating an energy specialist working for their company. We’re told the person tells the resident that if the home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with...
DANVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is warning its customers about a scam involving a person claiming to represent the company. The utility says a person has been going door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist acting on behalf of Danville Utilities. The person tells the homeowners if their...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...

