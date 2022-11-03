ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Pavement rehabilitation work to begin in Goleta

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Pavement rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, November 7, on various roadway sections in Goleta.

The work will take place in the Cannon Green and Covington Neighborhoods, Armstrong Road and Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda Avenue to Evergreen Drive.

The roadwork is part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete.

The city constructs an annual pavement rehabilitation project as part of its Pavement Management Program. Pavement maintenance ranges from pothole repair and crack sealing to slurry seals, overlays, and reconstructions.

Construction will begin with concrete work, which consists of the reconstruction of concrete gutters, adjacent curb ramps to meet ADA standards, and miscellaneous concrete repairs. This work will be followed by asphalt roadway work, then striping and signage.

