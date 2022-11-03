AUSTIN — From Texas Lottery - Already a world record, the current Powerball Grand Prize has rolled to an estimated annuitized $1.9 billion for the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing after no one won the jackpot prize on Saturday night. With robust ticket sales pouring in across the country, Monday night’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $929.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the world record Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 9 drawing would grow to an estimated annuitized $2.3 billion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO