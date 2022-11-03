Read full article on original website
Orange Chick-fil-a to donate Nov. 10 sales to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios
ORANGE — Chick-fil-a's Orange location has announced that on November 10, the restaurant will "donate 100% of proceeds from all sales" to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios to help with her funeral costs. From the Chick-fil-a Orange Facebook page:. Chick-fil-A Orange has lost a very special person. Marilu worked...
Funeral services set for beloved Nederland City Clerk Gay Ferguson
ORANGE — Funeral services are set for Gay Ferguson, the beloved Nederland City Clerk who died last Friday when a driver crashed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 10 in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana. Her three-year-old grandson was injured and is recovering. Claybar Funeral Home - Gay Dale Ferguson,...
Red Cross disaster training for Southeast Texas volunteers
ORANGE — The Red Cross set up mock shelters across the Gulf Coast region to train volunteers on how to help Southeast Texans during times of natural disasters. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was in Orange on Saturday to see what volunteers were learning. If you're interested in volunteering, call...
20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say
Nov. 7, 2022 — "20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say. History shows there will likely be no consequences." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections
TEXAS — "National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Here's how to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 midterm elections
Sept. 8, 2022 — Para leer esta guía en español, haz clic aquí. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives. The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner...
First African American cardinal delivers message of harmony to Southeast Texans
The Archbishop of Washington D.C. Cardinal Wilton Gregory was in Beaumont. Cardinal Gregory, the first African American cardinal, was at the Julie Rogers Theatre where he spoke to a crowd. Pope Francis appointed him as the Seventh Archbishop of Washington. Cardinal Gregory delivered a message on Saturday on all religions...
BISD board and city council hold joint meeting and address crime, safety and security
Beaumont — Beaumont city council and the school board are charting a course for the future. They came together Monday night for a joint meeting at the Event Centre, addressing safety and security with the goal of reducing crime in the community and on campuses. They say juvenile crime is a growing concern.
World record Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
AUSTIN — From Texas Lottery - Already a world record, the current Powerball Grand Prize has rolled to an estimated annuitized $1.9 billion for the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing after no one won the jackpot prize on Saturday night. With robust ticket sales pouring in across the country, Monday night’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $929.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the world record Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 9 drawing would grow to an estimated annuitized $2.3 billion.
The Morning Show visits Jordan's Way
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to an adoption event and fundraiser put on by Jordan's Way. According to their website, Jordan’s Way is "dedicated to sharing meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt."
Retired MLB slugger Jay Bruce opens Sure Shot retail shop
Beaumont, Tx — Former MLB outfielder Jay Bruce recently bought Sure Shot game calls. The SETX native is an avid hunter and fisherman and in his quest to expand the Sure Shot brand, Jay opened up a retail shop in Beaumont.
This isn't your average pet lizard!
GROVES — It's not your average pet lizard, but turns out, it is someone's pet. Gary and Shannon Saurage of Gator Country shared this video with KFDM/Fox 4 of a Monitor outside the home of Angie Reese in Groves. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with Angie. She doesn't own the pet.
Fans wait in long lines at Academy stores to buy Astros' gear after team wins World Series
BEAUMONT — Academy Sports + Outdoors opened up in Beaumont, Port Arthur and other locations in Texas as fans waiting in long lines to buy Astros' gear after the team won the World Series. Hundreds of fans lined up outside the Beaumont store while we were there, waiting patiently...
Officials hope to end the streak after 22 years of daily fatalities on Texas roads
BEAUMONT — November 7th marks 22 years with daily roadway related deaths. In the past few years it has been reported that approximately 10 people die daily in fatal crashes in Texas. Martin Gonzalez, P.E., District Engineer for the Beaumont District of TxDOT, Sheriff Zena Stephens, and MADD representative...
Nederland City Clerk killed in crash: "She was a constant positive light"
NEDERLAND — The Nederland community and many others in Southeast Texas are mourning the death of City Clerk Gay Ferguson, killed in a head-on crash caused by another driver in Louisiana. Her 3-year-old grandson was injured. Louisiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck went thru the...
H.S. Football Bi-District Round Schedule
Class 5A-I Mckinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) Friday, Nov. 11 – 7:00p.m. Montgomery (3-7) at PN-G (8-2) Friday, Nov. 11- 7:00p.m. Palestine (4-5) vs Lumberton (9-1) Thursday, Nov. 10 – 7:00p.m. Woodforest Bank Stadium – Shenandoah. Class 4A-I Lindale (6-4) vs Vidor (6-4) Friday,...
Hardin County Sheriff: Argument leads to fatal shooting
HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an argument between two men in the middle of a street. Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, north of Silsbee.
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
LU Women's Basketball takes exhibition over ETBU
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Cardinal fans got to see the first competitive action of Lamar University’s women’s basketball team at the Montagne Center. Facing NCAA DIII East Texas Baptist University in an exhibition game, LU would use a dominant defensive second half to beat the Tigers 69-43.
On the Run seeks your help in finding burglary suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for help...
