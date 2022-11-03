ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Funeral services set for beloved Nederland City Clerk Gay Ferguson

ORANGE — Funeral services are set for Gay Ferguson, the beloved Nederland City Clerk who died last Friday when a driver crashed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 10 in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana. Her three-year-old grandson was injured and is recovering. Claybar Funeral Home - Gay Dale Ferguson,...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Red Cross disaster training for Southeast Texas volunteers

ORANGE — The Red Cross set up mock shelters across the Gulf Coast region to train volunteers on how to help Southeast Texans during times of natural disasters. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was in Orange on Saturday to see what volunteers were learning. If you're interested in volunteering, call...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say

Nov. 7, 2022 — "20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say. History shows there will likely be no consequences." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections

TEXAS — "National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Here's how to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 midterm elections

Sept. 8, 2022 — Para leer esta guía en español, haz clic aquí. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives. The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

World record Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion

AUSTIN — From Texas Lottery - Already a world record, the current Powerball Grand Prize has rolled to an estimated annuitized $1.9 billion for the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing after no one won the jackpot prize on Saturday night. With robust ticket sales pouring in across the country, Monday night’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $929.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the world record Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 9 drawing would grow to an estimated annuitized $2.3 billion.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Jordan's Way

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to an adoption event and fundraiser put on by Jordan's Way. According to their website, Jordan’s Way is "dedicated to sharing meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt."
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

This isn't your average pet lizard!

GROVES — It's not your average pet lizard, but turns out, it is someone's pet. Gary and Shannon Saurage of Gator Country shared this video with KFDM/Fox 4 of a Monitor outside the home of Angie Reese in Groves. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with Angie. She doesn't own the pet.
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

H.S. Football Bi-District Round Schedule

Class 5A-I Mckinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) Friday, Nov. 11 – 7:00p.m. Montgomery (3-7) at PN-G (8-2) Friday, Nov. 11- 7:00p.m. Palestine (4-5) vs Lumberton (9-1) Thursday, Nov. 10 – 7:00p.m. Woodforest Bank Stadium – Shenandoah. Class 4A-I Lindale (6-4) vs Vidor (6-4) Friday,...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Hardin County Sheriff: Argument leads to fatal shooting

HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an argument between two men in the middle of a street. Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Pine Park Drive, north of Silsbee.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

LU Women's Basketball takes exhibition over ETBU

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Cardinal fans got to see the first competitive action of Lamar University’s women’s basketball team at the Montagne Center. Facing NCAA DIII East Texas Baptist University in an exhibition game, LU would use a dominant defensive second half to beat the Tigers 69-43.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding burglary suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for help...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy