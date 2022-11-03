ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins coaches praise Tua Tagovailoa’s strides; Robert Jones in line for start in homecoming

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WChaQ_0ixoBAHP00
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during practice at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Excuse Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa if he felt he could throw a “subtle jab” at critics when he, unsolicited, made his remark about improving his deep passing.

For two-plus years, Tagovailoa has been on the receiving end of an abundance of criticism, and as he leads the NFL in passer rating (112.7) midway through his third season, he might just want to throw some of it back at the doubters.

Thursday, his coaches welcomed the sassiness from their quarterback who has won 11 of the last 12 games he has started and finished.

“There’s been some people have been pretty hard on Tua,” quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said. “And we’ve been, from Day 1, we’ve been very confident in him.

“Can he throw the deep ball? Yes. Has he been able to throw the deep ball? Yes. Is he throwing it well? Yeah, he is throwing it well. Can we improve? Absolutely.”

Going back to the offseason, Tagovailoa let himself come out of his shell, a sign he’s more comfortable with the supportive manner in which coach Mike McDaniel has led him as opposed to the sterner coaching from Brian Flores.

“You saw signs of it,” said offensive coordinator Frank Smith, thinking back to early interactions with Tagovailoa when he arrived in Miami under McDaniel in the offseason. “That’s kind of who he is, though. He has a lot of fun, great energy and passion toward what he’s been doing. I think that’s always been there.”

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa was asked where he has felt he has grown most in his game, and that’s when he decided to take his shot.

“Well, I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” he said. “That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”

Smith emphasized Tagovailoa’s understanding of timing in the offense. Bevell alluded to how he has bought into the footwork aspect of playing quarterback, among other things.

“Love where Tua’s at with, really, all areas,” Bevell said. “He’s growing in so many areas behind the scenes that you guys don’t even get to see, just in terms of his preparation, the things that he’s doing off the field to make sure that he’s working on his game, he’s working on his team.”

Robert Jones’ opportunity

Dolphins guard Robert Jones appears to be in line to start for the first time this season after he replaced injured left guard Liam Eichenberg in the fourth quarter of the win in Detroit.

With Eichenberg now on injured reserve with the knee ailment, Jones could be making a start in his hometown of Chicago against the Bears, assuming the same alignment continues after his 15 snaps against the Lions.

Jones started his journey to the NFL by playing one year of high school football at Rockford East High, 80 miles northwest of the heart of Chicago, where he grew up on the south side of the city. Jones moved out to Rockford for his senior year of high school to live with his uncle so he can play at the school. He then went through junior college, played at Middle Tennessee State and made the Dolphins’ 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie last season.

“Rob’s done a great job for us,” Smith said of the second-year lineman who also started at tackle in the 2021 finale. “Young in his career, learning the techniques we’re trying to do. He has great strength, has really good upper body strength, physicality, really like his anchor. … The physical skills are really there to be a really strong blocker.”

Practice report

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice on Thursday, which has now become his normal practice day each week since returning to the lineup from missing one game on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets. Armstead was officially limited on the injury report, but in addition to his toe ailment, he is now also listed as nursing an Achilles injury.

Players missing from Thursday practice were offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness). Cracraft missed Sunday’s game at the Lions with a neck injury, but that is no longer being reported by the team as an issue.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/ribs) and fullback Alec Ingold (no injury designation) were in red, non-contact jerseys. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin) was seen working out on the side with a sleeve on his right leg. Safety Eric Rowe was added to the injury report Thursday for a hip injury.

New additions in outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had full participation in Thursday’s drills after being limited in their first practice with the Dolphins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Mario Cristobal defends Miami football's build after FSU blowout

Mario Cristobal and Miami suffered another ugly defeat at the hands of Florida State, 45-3. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 4-5 on the season, as more questions picked up about the direction of the program in Year 1 under Cristobal. After what might have been the worst loss in his first season at his alma mater, Cristobal did not shy away in his postgame press conference.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins edge Bears in QB duel between Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields as Miami wins third straight

It was a duel between two hot-shot young quarterbacks all day. Then, it came down to defensive stops and the plays Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields didn’t make at the end to decide things in a shootout between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. As Tagovailoa and Fields matched each other stride for stride — Tagovailoa through the air and Fields with a record performance on the ground — the ...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Only two things matter for Dolphins at this point — they’re winning and they’re improving

Although the Miami Dolphins are in third place in the AFC East standings, looking up at Buffalo and the hated New York Jets, they can take comfort knowing things are still trending in the right direction overall. This Dolphins team (6-3) isn’t playing as well as you hope it will be playing in late December and January, but it’s playing fairly well overall. They’re playing complementary ...
TENNESSEE STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins defense struggles in second straight win; Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson debut for Miami

In recent years and in several wins this season, the Miami Dolphins defense has had to lead the team to victories. But the Dolphins are now going on two consecutive wins where the offense had to win in a shootout after Miami’s 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday followed the 31-27 win over the Lions in Detroit last week. “I kind of see it the opposite way. I see a ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins elevate offensive lineman from practice squad ahead of game vs. Bears

The Miami Dolphins opted not to sign undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley to the active roster on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears and elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith. McKinley, the former college teammate of fellow safety Jevon Holland at Oregon, had recently become a vital piece to the Dolphins defense with strong safety Brandon Jones out for the season with a ...
CHICAGO, IL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday: Tyreek Hill is a red-zone option Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season Sunday with seven receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter, which gives him his ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging

Halfway through the season the AFC East is the best division in football, which means the Miami Dolphins’ season-ending schedule appears much tougher than originally projected. It’s the only division in which every team has a winning record. Buffalo leads the division at 6-2, followed by the New York Jets and Dolphins at 6-3, and then New England at 5-4. The Dolphins end the season at Buffalo ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Bears in Chicago: Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist They did it again. The Dolphins are mastering the art of winning close games, especially on the road where they’ve defeated Baltimore (42-38) and Detroit (31-27) by four points apiece. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding and the blocked punt was clutch. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: Here’s how Miami Dolphins take care of business in Chicago vs. Bears

The Miami Dolphins play in Chicago after a big trade week for both teams. The Dolphins (5-3) added a big piece to their defense in Bradley Chubb and a complementary piece in running back Jeff Wilson. The Bears lost two big defensive pieces and added receiver Chase Claypool. The better team got better, in other words, while Chicago (3-5) began planning for next year. Here are five ways the ...
CHICAGO, IL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy