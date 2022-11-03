Read full article on original website
Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings
The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
Detroit Monroe Street Midway Winter Fest – What You Need To Know
The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.
Historic Holly Hotel Christmas Movie to Have Special “2nd Premiere” in Flint
We are just a few weeks away from the big premiere of the movie Christmas at the Holly Hotel, filmed right in our own Holly, Michigan. The big premiere set for December 4th at the Redford Theater in Detroit quickly sold out leaving locals missing the chance to see the local "Christmas town" on the big screen...until now. A special "2nd Premiere" has been added along with 4 other showings during December around the state.
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Fatal pedestrian crash on I-75 at 8 Mile in Detroit
(CBS DERTOIT) - A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Detroit.Michigan State Police said victim was driving a passenger car when it ran out of gas on northbound Interstate-75. Police said the stalled car was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile exit ramp. At about 2:20 a.m. the driver was putting gas into his vehicle when he and his car were hit from behind. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the stalled car stayed on the scene. Police said alcohol use is not suspected at this time.The 8 Mile ramp was temporarily closed following the crash. The incident remains under investigation and prosecutors' review.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
wkzo.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Scammer Posing as Eminem Looking for Toys For Tots Donations in Michigan
Tis the season to give generously to Toys for Tots, but don't be fooled by this scammer posing as Eminem - he's not the real Slim Shady. A man pretending to be the legendary Detroit rapper is saying he's collecting donations for Toys for Tots, but is simply trying to rip people off.
Detroit Home Goes from Eyesore to Spectacular Showplace Thanks to Repurposed Materials
This once-burnt-out home in a north-end Detroit neighborhood was destined to be leveled. But thanks to some historic, repurposed materials, it is now a sight to behold. A Hamtramck company that's known for repurposing found and recycled materials is responsible for rehabbing the home located at 246 E. Philadelphia St. in Detroit.
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
For the First Time Since 2018 Taylor Swift is On Tour and Heading to Detroit
Taylor Swift fans, aka Swifties, started their morning with some big news. Swift is hitting the road for a long-awaited tour and will be making a stop in the Motor City. Swift announced "The Eras Tour" early Tuesday morning on social media. She took to Twitter to share the news saying,
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011. There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
1470 WFNT
