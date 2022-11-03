ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 7

Nolan Forsyth
4d ago

good luck on that .a lot of them are on the streets by choice. most to lazy to work. you put them in a homeless shelter they can't abide by the rules. a lot on drugs. some of them their full time job is to rob and steal. you can't help those who won't help themselves.

Reply(1)
4
queen of sarcasm
4d ago

Good! And don’t let any illegals get these benefits! This is for American citizens only !

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Federal election observers to be in Harris County on election day

Federal election observers will be on the ground in Harris County for Tuesday's midterm election. The announcement was made Monday and comes a few weeks after the Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Attorney Christian Menefee jointly requested monitors from the Department of Justice. The local leaders...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with I

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with Identification. From Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office:. If anyone can assist in identifying the person in the photo, please call dispatch at 936.760.5800, option 3 and request to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy. You can also email con4cid@mctx.org. They would GREATLY appreciate your help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale

The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Clear Creek ISD students arrested for threatening violence over district’s decision to hold classes during Astros’ championship parade

Two Houston-area middle school students have been arrested and accused of making terroristic threats in response to their school district’s announcement that it would remain open Monday during the Astros’ championship parade. Clear Creek ISD spokesperson Sydney Hunt said Monday the arrested students are from Seabrook Intermediate and...
HOUSTON, TX
bloghouston.com

No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!

So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County 2022 early voting turnout down about 100,000 votes compared to 2018

The number of people who early voted in Harris County for this year's midterm was down by about 100,000 compared to 2018. Early voting concluded on Friday and 750,349 in-person votes and mail ballots were cast during the period, according to numbers from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. In the same period in 2018, there were a combined 855,711 votes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Game Wardens Receive Top Law Enforcement Award

Harris County Game Wardens, K-9 and Critical Incident Teams were recognized by the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission during Thursday’s meeting for contributions across the state. Houston Game Wardens Receive Top Law Enforcement Award. Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recognized Houston-area game wardens nominated by the Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy