Nolan Forsyth
4d ago
good luck on that .a lot of them are on the streets by choice. most to lazy to work. you put them in a homeless shelter they can't abide by the rules. a lot on drugs. some of them their full time job is to rob and steal. you can't help those who won't help themselves.
queen of sarcasm
4d ago
Good! And don’t let any illegals get these benefits! This is for American citizens only !
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
KHOU
United Way of Greater Houston wants to help people go from surviving to thriving
HOUSTON — If you need help, United Way's 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE is here 24/7/365. Just dial 211. If you want to help, donate now at unitedwayhouston.org. Connect with United Way on social @unitedwayhouston to find out about other events and how you can get involved. This content sponsored...
PLANetizen
‘Employment-First’ Program in Harris County Offers Work and Supportive Services
As R.A. Schuetz reports in the Houston Chronicle, a Harris County program connects unhoused people with work and services, paying $15 an hour to participants for labor on county properties as well as for time spent accessing resources and counseling. The Employ2Empower program fills a gap in the city’s efforts...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Federal election observers to be in Harris County on election day
Federal election observers will be on the ground in Harris County for Tuesday's midterm election. The announcement was made Monday and comes a few weeks after the Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Attorney Christian Menefee jointly requested monitors from the Department of Justice. The local leaders...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with I
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with Identification. From Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office:. If anyone can assist in identifying the person in the photo, please call dispatch at 936.760.5800, option 3 and request to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy. You can also email con4cid@mctx.org. They would GREATLY appreciate your help.
hotelnewsresource.com
Motel 6 Houston - Hobby For Sale
The property is located on Airport Blvd. only 1 mile from William P. Hobby Airport. Houston Hobby is an operating base for Southwest Airlines, which has international and domestic flights from HOU, and carries the vast majority of its passengers. Southwest Airlines is moving to expand its footprint at Hobby Airport by constructing seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse, an estimated $250 million undertaking that will take roughly five years to complete.
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins First Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Clear Creek ISD students arrested for threatening violence over district’s decision to hold classes during Astros’ championship parade
Two Houston-area middle school students have been arrested and accused of making terroristic threats in response to their school district’s announcement that it would remain open Monday during the Astros’ championship parade. Clear Creek ISD spokesperson Sydney Hunt said Monday the arrested students are from Seabrook Intermediate and...
fox26houston.com
Long-time volunteers say Harris Co. Animal Shelter Interim Director's claims are false, dogs paying the price
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In a report last month, we told you how the county's animal shelter called, Harris County Pets, was sending euthanasia lists to rescue groups in hopes of saving as many lives as possible. We asked Rebecca Bridges, a 6-year volunteer with the shelter, how many euthanasia...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
bloghouston.com
No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!
So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County 2022 early voting turnout down about 100,000 votes compared to 2018
The number of people who early voted in Harris County for this year's midterm was down by about 100,000 compared to 2018. Early voting concluded on Friday and 750,349 in-person votes and mail ballots were cast during the period, according to numbers from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. In the same period in 2018, there were a combined 855,711 votes.
Astroworld victim's family starts concert safety nonprofit as officials offer little change, updates
"Things don't end up wrong. They start off wrong." One family is taking it upon themselves to try and ensure concert safety as the disaster's year anniversary approaches.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Latest on Alzheimer’s Disease: What Researchers Are Learning About the Disease
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Researchers are working hard to find a cure to Alzheimer's disease, which affects more than six million Americans, and is the...
Click2Houston.com
Teen critically injured after shot near basketball court at southeast Houston community center, HPD says
HOUSTON – Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy near a basketball court in the southeast side of town Monday, according to Houston police. HPD said the shooting occurred in a parking lot next to the court at the Crestmont Community Center...
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
KHOU
Houston residents dealing with repeat power outages
Brief power outages remain a headache for homeowners in the Cypress area. Some homeowners are losing sleep due to the issue.
thekatynews.com
Houston Game Wardens Receive Top Law Enforcement Award
Harris County Game Wardens, K-9 and Critical Incident Teams were recognized by the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission during Thursday’s meeting for contributions across the state. Houston Game Wardens Receive Top Law Enforcement Award. Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recognized Houston-area game wardens nominated by the Harris County...
Houston residents in 3 different zip codes report issues with power outages
CYPRESS, Texas — Cypress has been home for Brett and Joyce Basford for decades but recently they've noticed their power going on and off. “It’s just frustrating," said Joyce Basford, a CenterPoint Energy customer. Frustrating because the machine they use to sleep needs power. “I’ll tell you, the...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
