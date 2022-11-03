Read full article on original website
Averett University, Danville Police Department Partnership Provides Children in Crisis with Comfort
Averett University’s Sociology/Criminal Justice Department, the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competiveness (CCECC) at Averett, and the Danville Police Department shook hands on Thursday, Oct. 27, on a new deal to bring a moment’s comfort and peace to children suffering from a crisis. The Comfy Cougar Program...
Update: Missing Henry County Woman Found Safe
A missing Henry County woman has been found safe. Nydia Dee Wilson traveled to another county and did not notify her family. Her family has been notified of her current location. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information on her whereabouts. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would...
Three Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Eden Crash
On Saturday, October 29, at 05:27 AM, the Eden Police Department responded to E Meadow RD at N Hale St for a single motor vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2017 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Meadow RD at a high rate of speed, ran off the roadway, struck two telephone poles, and came to rest engulfed in flames.
Dan River Football B Team Holds Opponents Scoreless in Perfect Season
The Dan River Football B Team completed a perfect season on Saturday as they beat Gretna 41-0 in the Pittsylvania County Youth Football League Championship game. Not only did the Wildcats finish the season undefeated, they didn’t give up a single point all season. The team is comprised of...
Ferrum Football Player Killed in North Carolina Crash
Ferrum College was hit with some tough news on Saturday when football player Will Patterson was killed in a fatal car crash in Lee County, North Carolina. Patterson was a freshman at Ferrum and played quarterback for the team. According to WSLS, Patterson wasn’t with the team on Saturday because...
