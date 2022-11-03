ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Amendment 1 A Housekeeping Matter For Missouri

Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”
MISSOURI STATE
auroraadvertiser.net

Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider

Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Legal Missouri responds to marijuana opposition

(Missourinet) – Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 which would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on the biggest message that they’re trying to get out.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law

(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Here’s when polls open in Missouri on Election Day

(The Hill) — Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time. Alabama. 7...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri: What to expect on election night

Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri PSC Cold Weather Rule In Effect

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule is currently in effect, which runs through March 31, 2023. The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under Public Services Commission jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Chairman of the Missouri Public Service Commission Ryan Silvey says that the rule affects those registered as elderly, disabled, or low income, but makes clear…
MISSOURI STATE

