Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KRMS Radio
Amendment 1 A Housekeeping Matter For Missouri
Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”
auroraadvertiser.net
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider
Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Missouri
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
kttn.com
Audio: Legal Missouri responds to marijuana opposition
(Missourinet) – Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 which would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on the biggest message that they’re trying to get out.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
thepitchkc.com
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
ksgf.com
Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law
(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
Early voting ends in Missouri today
The midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8, but you can still cast your ballot early Monday.
Here’s when polls open in Missouri on Election Day
(The Hill) — Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time. Alabama. 7...
What you need to know before heading to Missouri polls
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close, you have a right to cast your ballot. You can double-check that you...
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt
Voters will soon decide whether Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes over a new political office. He is the Republican candidate running to fill one of Missouri's seats in the U.S. Senate for the soon-to-retire Sen. Roy Blunt.
What’s on St. Charles County ballots? Check this list
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Voters in St. Charles will help decide some key races on Tuesday. They are going to the polls to pick a new US Senator, vote on several Missouri Constitutional Amendments, retain many judges, and much more. St. Charles County Sample Ballot:. US Senator. Eric Schmitt...
Missouri: What to expect on election night
Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
kbia.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
kzimksim.com
Missouri PSC Cold Weather Rule In Effect
Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule is currently in effect, which runs through March 31, 2023. The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under Public Services Commission jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Chairman of the Missouri Public Service Commission Ryan Silvey says that the rule affects those registered as elderly, disabled, or low income, but makes clear…
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
