ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Where Is 'The Culpo Sisters' Filmed?

By now, most of you have probably heard of Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe turned fashion icon turned social media influencer. But did you know she has two equally stunning sisters?. If you're one of the 5.2 million people following her on Instagram, then yes, you probably did. But for...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Distractify

'Good Morning America' Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton Is Married!

Congratulations are in order for Good Morning America (GMA) correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who recently married her husband, Tom Werner. The duo announced their engagement in January 2022 and were married on Nov. 5 of the same year. Although their journey to marriage feels very sudden, its clear that the bride and groom couldn't be more thrilled.
Distractify

Groundbreaking '90s Rapper Hurricane G Is Dead at Just 52 Years Old

In terms of impact on the hip-hop scene in the 1990s, Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, was one of its most impactful figures. Through a career spanning roughly 30 years — and collaborative efforts with the likes of rap heavy-hitters such as Diddy, Redman, and Xzibit — Hurricane G was well-respected in the New York hip-hop scene and beyond.
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Before She Was an Actress, 'Causeway' Star Jennifer Lawrence Was a Cheerleader

Actress and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has many talents, but what fans may not know is her talent for cheerleading. Over the years, the Joy actress has divulged stories from her time as a competitive cheerleader on various talk shows over the years, which might surprise fans who didn't realize she was athletic long before The Hunger Games.
The Guardian

Leslie Phillips: master of raffish comedy and immortal catchphrases

Leslie Phillips once said that his memoirs might be called From Bed to Worse, in honour of his raffish characters getting into scrapes because of their philandering ways. Or possibly From Leer to Lear, because of his transition to national treasure and Shakespearean character actor in the 1980s and 90s. (In fact, he played Falstaff for the Royal Shakespeare Company.) But, in the end, there was no dispute about what it should be called: Hello. That was his outrageously lascivious catchphrase pronounced almost as “herl–air–oh”, part of the ladies’ man image in the Doctor movies and two or three of the Carry On films that made his name in the world of British light comedy in the 60s. The image became a bit older and seedier in the TV sitcom Casanova ’73, when he was the womaniser with slightly longer hair and a more dishevelled manner.
Distractify

The Producers Behind the Weird Al Movie Took a Major Risk with Madonna

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. After watching the truly confounding laughter riot that is WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how they were able to turn Madonna into a villain. Yes, 80s pop sensation Madonna takes a wild turn by the end of WEIRD, and Evan Rachel Wood’s performance in the role makes it all the more absurd.
Distractify

Season 4 of 'Titans' Will Feature Several Villains Competing for Screen Time

OK, don't get us wrong — we are eager to see one of our favorite DC superhero teams back in action. However, we can't contain our excitement at the handful of villains making their debut in Season 4 of Titans. Yes, you read that correctly: The fourth season of the HBO Max original series will feature multiple supervillains.
Distractify

Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?

The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
Distractify

'Stranger Things VR' Expands the World of the Netflix Series — When's the Release Date?

If you have regular access to a Netflix account, then you're probably impatiently waiting for the release of Stranger Things 5 like the rest of us. The massively-popular sci-fi series began streaming its fourth season over the summer of 2022, which quickly became a summer of waking up Chrissy and listening to Kate Bush. The season ended on an enormous cliffhanger leading into the final battle with Vecna and the Upside Down, and the last season can't come fast enough.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy