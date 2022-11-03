ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

CATS pushes to move uptown bus station underground

The Charlotte Area Transit System said Monday that the best option for a new uptown bus station is to build it underground — in line with the original plan proposed by a private developer. A private developer, Charlotte-based White Point Partners, wants to move the bus station on Trade...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities

BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
WAXHAW, NC
WFAE

How to build a regional transit system around Charlotte

If a big transit plan for Charlotte is going to happen, it’s going to take a regional approach. And Geraldine Gardner, executive director of the Centralina Regional Council, has been working on a regional approach to Charlotte-area transit since 2019. Last year, the Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes

If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Fetch truck rental launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Fetch is now available in Charlotte. The peer-to-peer truck rental company enables instant contactless truck rentals. Fetch offers box trucks, cargo vans, and pickup trucks on an hourly, daily and weekly basis. It enables customers to skip the counter and unlock their rental truck or van from their mobile device.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Nautical Bowls opening in Arboretum Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant. Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl. Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Salvins donate $3M to complete restoration of Carolina Theatre stage

CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas recently announced a generous $3 million gift from local philanthropists Susan and Bob Salvin for the Carolina Theatre, the circa-1927 historic movie palace that is being renovated into a civic theater. To honor their contribution, the Carolina Theatre’s performing area will be named...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Gastonia’s FUSE District builds momentum as city leaders OK agreement

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia has approved development and incentives agreements for the next key piece of the city’s Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District. At its meeting on Tuesday, Gastonia City Council approved agreements with Highline Partners, which is developing a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site at the FUSE District. The project, named Franklin Yards, is at 615 W. Franklin Blvd. and calls for hundreds of apartments, along with commercial space.
GASTONIA, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Novant Health launches school-based telehealth program

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health will now be able to serve nearly 900 students plus staff at the Charlotte Lab School with telehealth and remote physical exams through the use of TytoCare’s TytoClinic devices. Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation funded three TytoClinic devices, one for each Charlotte Lab...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CATS announces free fare on Election Day

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare free on Election Day, Nov. 8, to provide easier access to polling locations. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte could see among nation’s top job, wage growth through 2060

CHARLOTTE — Economic data recently analyzed by financial news website 24/7 Wall St. shows the Charlotte metro’s job market as well-positioned in the decades ahead. 24/7 Wall St. compiled separate rankings on U.S. metros where wages will rise the most and that will add the highest number of jobs — between now and 2060. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area appears on both rankings, landing in the top 20.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Featured Practice: SouthEnd Dentistry

“A major part of our comprehensive philosophy is not only to treat the issue, but treat the root of the issue as well. Our goal is to get our patients established on preventive maintenance and stability after addressing their health concerns.”. Since 2009, SouthEnd Dentistry has built a reputation for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

New architectural installation of sand paintings opens at The Mint Museum

CHARLOTTE – The Mint Museum announced the recent acquisition of Franklin Fifth Helena, an immersive architectural installation of sand paintings by New York-based artist Cynthia Talmadge. Talmadge turns sand into strikingly realistic images. She is known to explore the mysteries of tabloid culture and identity through a variety of...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy