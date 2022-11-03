Read full article on original website
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
CATS pushes to move uptown bus station underground
The Charlotte Area Transit System said Monday that the best option for a new uptown bus station is to build it underground — in line with the original plan proposed by a private developer. A private developer, Charlotte-based White Point Partners, wants to move the bus station on Trade...
thecharlotteweekly.com
West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities
BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
How to build a regional transit system around Charlotte
If a big transit plan for Charlotte is going to happen, it’s going to take a regional approach. And Geraldine Gardner, executive director of the Centralina Regional Council, has been working on a regional approach to Charlotte-area transit since 2019. Last year, the Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes
If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Fetch truck rental launches in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE – Fetch is now available in Charlotte. The peer-to-peer truck rental company enables instant contactless truck rentals. Fetch offers box trucks, cargo vans, and pickup trucks on an hourly, daily and weekly basis. It enables customers to skip the counter and unlock their rental truck or van from their mobile device.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Nautical Bowls opening in Arboretum Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant. Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl. Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Salvins donate $3M to complete restoration of Carolina Theatre stage
CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas recently announced a generous $3 million gift from local philanthropists Susan and Bob Salvin for the Carolina Theatre, the circa-1927 historic movie palace that is being renovated into a civic theater. To honor their contribution, the Carolina Theatre’s performing area will be named...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Charlotte Artists Unveil Murals Celebrating The Legacy Of The Queen City’s Historic West End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Historic West End is home to some of Charlotte’s oldest African American and racially integrated neighborhoods. Located on the edge of Uptown Charlotte, the Historic West End is home to some of the city’s longest standing black-owned businesses and communities, according to the Historic West End Partners’ website.
Gastonia’s FUSE District builds momentum as city leaders OK agreement
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia has approved development and incentives agreements for the next key piece of the city’s Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District. At its meeting on Tuesday, Gastonia City Council approved agreements with Highline Partners, which is developing a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site at the FUSE District. The project, named Franklin Yards, is at 615 W. Franklin Blvd. and calls for hundreds of apartments, along with commercial space.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Novant Health launches school-based telehealth program
CHARLOTTE – Novant Health will now be able to serve nearly 900 students plus staff at the Charlotte Lab School with telehealth and remote physical exams through the use of TytoCare’s TytoClinic devices. Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation funded three TytoClinic devices, one for each Charlotte Lab...
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS announces free fare on Election Day
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare free on Election Day, Nov. 8, to provide easier access to polling locations. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer...
Charlotte could see among nation’s top job, wage growth through 2060
CHARLOTTE — Economic data recently analyzed by financial news website 24/7 Wall St. shows the Charlotte metro’s job market as well-positioned in the decades ahead. 24/7 Wall St. compiled separate rankings on U.S. metros where wages will rise the most and that will add the highest number of jobs — between now and 2060. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area appears on both rankings, landing in the top 20.
charlottemagazine.com
Featured Practice: SouthEnd Dentistry
“A major part of our comprehensive philosophy is not only to treat the issue, but treat the root of the issue as well. Our goal is to get our patients established on preventive maintenance and stability after addressing their health concerns.”. Since 2009, SouthEnd Dentistry has built a reputation for...
Voters weigh in on $75 million bond for improvements in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A bond package worth tens of millions of dollars is on the ballot for voters in Gaston County, and local leaders say paying the price tag now will prevent a much higher price tag later on. The total bond package weighs in at about $75...
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
thecharlotteweekly.com
New architectural installation of sand paintings opens at The Mint Museum
CHARLOTTE – The Mint Museum announced the recent acquisition of Franklin Fifth Helena, an immersive architectural installation of sand paintings by New York-based artist Cynthia Talmadge. Talmadge turns sand into strikingly realistic images. She is known to explore the mysteries of tabloid culture and identity through a variety of...
Bang Bang Burgers aims to make more of South End restaurant’s patio space
CHARLOTTE — Bang Bang Burgers is turning to outdoor space to drive traffic to its South End location. A $50,000 patio upgrade started recently at the Tremont Avenue restaurant. Plans call for a permanent roof to be added, lighting installed and possibly a television, says owner Joe Huang. It’s...
scoopcharlotte.com
This Gorgeous New Myers Park Duet by Mills Eloge Is Our November House of the Month
Introducing Queens at Croydon just completed by Mills Eloge. This thoughtfully designed & refined duet carries the most desired Myers Park address. A curved arched entry & aluminum front door set the stage for this blend of timeless architecture & luxe features. 90 degree multi panel glass doors create seamless...
