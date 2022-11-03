ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's a lovely finish... he's played twice and he's been AMAZING': Alejandro Garnacho hailed by Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves after 18-year-old winger scored his FIRST Manchester United goal with a superb run and strike against Real Sociedad

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Manchester United's teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club as they went half way to their objective in San Sebastian.

Needing to win by two clear goals to avoid the play-off round against sides dropping into the Europa League from the Champions League, United took the lead in the first half through a well-taken effort from the Argentine Garnacho.

Starting ahead of Marcus Rashford, Garnacho grabbed his opportunity with both hands with a lovely effort that saw him combine well with Cristiano Ronaldo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqyyk_0ixo8ZSI00
Alejandro Garnacho was electric for Manchester United as they led at the break in Spain 

Having been praised for his fearlessness and adventure prior to the game by Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes, Garnacho followed up his encouraging performance in last week's Europa League tie against Sheriff with another strong showing.

The ball was launched long by David de Gea before being headed on by Bruno Fernandes into the path of Ronaldo.

Breaking to the left of the Portuguese was the Argentine, who managed to slip off the shoulder of his marker and in behind. Ronaldo's ball was perfectly weighted with Garnacho latching onto it before taking two excellent touches to get away from the defender before lashing it into the roof of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cx6oL_0ixo8ZSI00
The teenage Argentine scored his first goal for the club to put United 1-0 up against Real Sociedad 

Speaking on BT Sport at half-time, both Hargreaves and Scholes praised the young player before crediting him with being United's best in another encouraging performance.

'I'm really pleased for the young lad, he's been United's best player,' Scholes said.

'That second touch really makes the goal, he gets it out of his feet and slides it into the top corner. I think he's been far and away the biggest attacking threat on the pitch. I don't think the keeper covers himself in glory, but it's a lovely finish.'

Meanwhile, Hargreaves added: 'That's the great thing about young kids, they play with a real enthusiasm. Every time he touches it he runs forward, the first touch is amazing. It is great to see him mentored by Cristiano [Ronaldo].

'He's a really good player and it's nice to see him performing on the biggest stage.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OnaC_0ixo8ZSI00
Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves praised the teenager for his strong first half showing

Following the second half, in which United failed to live up to the heights of their first period performance, Garnacho once again came in for praise from the BT Sport punditry team.

'He's a young lad, he's going to learn,' Scholes said, referencing Fernandes' comments that Garnacho's initial struggles this season had been down to some attitude problems.

'His attitude has changed and we're seeing the benefits of that, now he looks a really top class young player. He's only 18-year-olds. He was really good last week and scored a good goal tonight. He had some problems, but he's striving to change.

'Going off the the evidence that we've seen, he's played twice and he's been amazing', Hargreaves added. 'Two games so far and he's been the difference maker. I'm proud of him - when you step on that stage as a young guy you never know, sink or swim. So far, he's done a great job.'

Daily Mail

