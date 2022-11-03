ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

“Two days of magic and creativity:” Inaugural Hoopers Island Chalk Arts Festival makes bold mark, brings awareness to mental health

HOOPERS ISLAND, Md.- “They don’t realize the beauty of an island in Dorchester County. They kind of stop at the Blackwater Refuge or the beautiful Harriet Tubman Museum. If they go just a couple more miles down, they’re going to see so much more art and culture,” The Bungalow Owner Kelly Ellis-Neal said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire

DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
DOVER, DE
Police investigating Dover business burglary

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
DOVER, DE
Kindness Palooza Festival coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is announcing a new Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre on November 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Salisbury’s own American Idol contestant Jay Copeland is scheduled to perform. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Former Berlin Town Administrator charged with fraud

BERLIN, Md. – A recently retired Town of Berlin employee has been charged with fraud following an investigation. We’re told investigators were recently requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. It was learned that Jeffery Fleetwood of Delmar recently retired from his position as Town Administrator and that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.
BERLIN, MD
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
SEAFORD, DE
Nasa Wallops Launch Postponed

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA- Sunday morning’s launch attempt of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore has been postponed. According to NASA Wallops, the launch was scrubbed due to a fire alarm at Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft control...
WATTSVILLE, VA

