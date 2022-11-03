ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

993thex.com

Woman killed in Telford shooting identified

A woman killed in a Telford shooting on Sunday has been identified by police. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was identified as Tara Roberts, 43. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Rauhof Road. Upon arrival, deputies had a brief standoff with the suspect, David...
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

TBI: Johnson City police shoot, kill man with an axe

Johnson City police officers shot and killed a man armed with an ax on Monday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. According to the TBI, the man allegedly “came toward at least one officer with the weapon,” leading officers to shoot him. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Arrests made in weekend homicide

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
BRISTOL, VA
WKRN

Gas station catches fire after car crashes into it

A gas station on North Roan Street in Johnson City caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it. Video: viewer submitted. Gas station catches fire after car crashes into it. A gas station on North Roan Street in Johnson City caught fire on Thursday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Johnson City Press

Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence

BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

SCSO investigating after teen found dead in home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a quote. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home. According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Dryden man charged with first degree murder

DRYDEN – Lee County investigators have charged a Dryden man with first degree murder after an apparent Saturday shooting. Timothy Tomlinson, 25, is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old Shawn Nutting of South Carolina, Sheriff Gary Parsons said Monday.
DRYDEN, VA
Johnson City Press

City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray

It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

