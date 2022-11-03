Read full article on original website
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Related
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City. THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.
2 killed after SUV crashes into East TN gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
993thex.com
Woman killed in Telford shooting identified
A woman killed in a Telford shooting on Sunday has been identified by police. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was identified as Tara Roberts, 43. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Rauhof Road. Upon arrival, deputies had a brief standoff with the suspect, David...
Johnson City Press
TBI: Johnson City police shoot, kill man with an axe
Johnson City police officers shot and killed a man armed with an ax on Monday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. According to the TBI, the man allegedly “came toward at least one officer with the weapon,” leading officers to shoot him. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Johnson City Press
Arrests made in weekend homicide
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
WKRN
Gas station catches fire after car crashes into it
A gas station on North Roan Street in Johnson City caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it. Video: viewer submitted. Gas station catches fire after car crashes into it. A gas station on North Roan Street in Johnson City caught fire on Thursday...
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Johnson City Press
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
wcyb.com
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
SCSO investigating after teen found dead in home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a quote. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home. According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, […]
Johnson City Press
Dryden man charged with first degree murder
DRYDEN – Lee County investigators have charged a Dryden man with first degree murder after an apparent Saturday shooting. Timothy Tomlinson, 25, is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old Shawn Nutting of South Carolina, Sheriff Gary Parsons said Monday.
Johnson City Press
City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray
It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.
