kslnewsradio.com
Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
kjzz.com
Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
Clearfield police ask for help in finding runaway, endangered juvenile
Clearfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile considered endangered due to age.
ksl.com
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn't enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. The family lives in a...
KUTV
Driver found deceased with gunshot wound to head when UHP responds to I-15 crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responding to a crash on I-15 on Wednesday found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. The crash involved a jackknifed vehicle hauler, which was blocking multiple southbound lanes at 5200 South in...
Driver dies of gunshot on I-15; road rage not suspected
One person has died from a gunshot wound during an incident Wednesday involving a truck that jack-knifed on Interstate 15 in Murray.
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
