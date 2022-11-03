ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Springs, VA

Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.

On October 17 just before noon, Henrico Police responded to the 500 block of North Laburnum Avenue for the report of a firearm violation. During their investigation, they found that shots were fired into an occupied vehicle.

The victims didn't sustain any injuries.

After further investigation, Henrico Police identified a teenage boy as a suspect. On November 1, detectives obtained petitions for the following:

  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor

The student was taken into custody on Thursday at Highland Springs High School and a firearm was recovered. Detectives have obtained the following petitions:

  • Possession of a firearm on school grounds
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor

The teen was brought to the Henrico County Sheriff's Office where he remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention home.

Police said that there was no known active threat to anyone at Highland Springs High School.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

