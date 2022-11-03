ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

West Dallas neighbors continue fight against GAF manufacturing plant

DALLAS — Some neighbors in West Dallas are asking Dallas City Council members to consider a move to rezone homes in their community. The community-based request comes amid ongoing controversy around the GAF manufacturing plant on Singleton Boulevard. Neighbor Janie Cisneros, members of Singleton United/Unidos, and their supporters gathered...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

What $1.25 Million Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate

Enjoy unique architectural details like curved walls, circular and corner windows, and a blue glass fireplace in this 1939 Art Deco home. It also features a chef’s kitchen and trio of living spaces. Kathy Hewitt & Jason Saucedo for Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. $1,250,000, 6 Vanguard Way, Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Scenes from D Magazine’s 2022 Distilled Event: The Spirit of Texas

On Thursday, October 13, more than 200 fine spirits lovers turned out for a top-shelf night of Texas-sized fun at On The Levee in the Design District. Guests enjoyed premium pours and craft cocktails from local mixologists, while savoring a decadent spread of Texas-themed favorites from Red Maple Catering—from brisket and chili to elote and funnel cake.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy