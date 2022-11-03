Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Watson (chest) did not suffer a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Lions, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. LaFleur added that Watson "took a nice shot in the chest and lost his breath for a minute," but he cleared the concussion protocol. The rookie wideout was shut down for the remainder of the contest for precautionary reasons due to the head injury that he suffered last week, but it doesn't sound like there'll be any lingering effects of the hard hit leading up to the Packers' Week 10 matchup against Dallas. However, Watson's participation during practice may provide further clarity on the situation.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO