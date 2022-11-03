ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL record for most passing yards through 75 starts in only 71 starts

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has added another NFL pace record to his resume. With 146 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, Mahomes has surpassed Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (21,254 passing yards) for the most passing yards in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts. The funny thing is though, Week 9 marks just the 71st career start for Mahomes. It’s not the first time that Mahomes has ousted Stafford in pace records this season or during his career for that matter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lil Wayne declares Packers dead after fifth straight loss: 'We should've gotten rid of' Aaron Rodgers

Sunday proved the Packers don't need anyone to identify them as a bad team; after losing 15-6 to the previously 1-6 Lions, who entered Week 9 with the NFL's worst defense yet still managed to befuddle reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay's performance spoke for itself. But that didn't stop even the Packers' celebrity faithful from declaring them dead after a fifth straight defeat. Perhaps speaking on behalf of Cheeseheads worldwide, Lil Wayne took to Twitter in the wake of Sunday's loss, explicitly burying the 2022 Packers after nine games and, not only that, but suggesting Rodgers should've long since been traded.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Rex Ryan Dresses Like Bill Belichick After Patriots Take Ages Poorly

Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the AFC East since 2016, but he’s still finding ways to experience Patriots-induced embarrassment. Ryan’s latest swing-and-miss with New England came shortly before the Week 8 meeting between the Patriots and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The ex-Jets head coach expected his former team to “stomp” Mac Jones and company, who he labeled a “JV team” in wake of their ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Refs Missed Big Penalty In Bucs vs. Rams Finish

A week after the NFL referees called a controversial penalty on Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, they missed a similar one on Jalen Ramsey. Following a goal-line stop against Tom Brady and the Bucs, the Rams star took off his helmet on the field. However, unlike the Falcons vs. Panthers...
NESN

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Comeback Win: ‘That Was (Expletive) Awesome’

To say Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were excited after beating the Rams in Week 9 would be an understatement. With 44 seconds left in the game, Tampa Bay relied on its future Hall of Famer to pull off a game-winning drive, and Brady delivered and sunk a dagger into Los Angeles’ season with a 16-13 loss.
atozsports.com

Buccaneers have to make two major changes after win over Rams

It’s fair to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) saved their season thanks to their last-minute, come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5). The Buccaneers snapped a three-game losing skid and are now back atop the NFC South thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ (4-5) losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful

Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday

Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.

