ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Shopping For Men Made Easy! 25 Unique Gifts for Men Under $50 So You Can Stay On Budget

By Michelle Vitiello
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylXpC_0ixo7jnP00
iStock

Guys are not the easiest to shop for and sometimes we think spending more money is the answer when we're stumped. Whether it's his birthday, a special occasion or for the holidays, we researched the all of the most unique gifts for men under $50. If he's a techie, fitness buff, sports fanatic or self-care guru, we have tons of affordable gift options for him listed below.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Top retailers like Nordstrom and Macy's have a bunch of men's gift options under $50 that we've included. We also featured top-rated gadgets like this portable hand warmer and unique multi-tool pen. From boxer briefs, colorful crew socks, trucker hats, fingerless cashmere gloves and more to personalized gifts like this LED bar sign for his man cave, we bet we will be so impressed if you wrap up one of these gifts below.

Gift Ideas for Men Under $50

1. CROSSROADS® Packing Cubes - Medium, $30 at YETI

For the guy who travels a lot, whether it's for work or pleasure, get this YETI Crossroads packing cube to keep his toiletries, socks, briefs and small clothing items organized. The grey organizational zipper travel cubes come in small, medium and large sizes, all under $50. CROSSROADS® Packing Cubes - Medium, $30 at YETI

2. Men's Trucker Hat, $38 at Lululemon

Trucker hats are always a good gift option for men for any occasion. This brand new men's trucker hat at Lululemon is $38 and comes in five trendy colors for the fall/winter season — we, especially, love this blue and black combo with the signature Lululemon logo. Men's Trucker Hat, $38.00 at Lululemon

3. Fingerless Cashmere Gloves, $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Fingerless Cashmere Gloves are a high-end, luxurious gift idea for your teenage boy, husband or brother. These winter gloves in black, navy or grey are versatile and easily match his wardrobe. Fingerless Cashmere Gloves, $45 at Nordstrom

4. Wood Phone Docking Station, $36.89 on Amazon

Avoid having your hubby dump all of his personal items on the kitchen counter and gift him this handy wood phone docking station on Amazon for $40.99. Surprise your friend, co-worker or loved one with this wooden, handcrafted charging station so all his accessories and gadgets stay organized once and for all! Wood Phone Docking Station, $36.89 on Amazon

5. Men's Personalized Leather Toiletry Bag, $22.87 at Etsy

This men's dob kit gift is a bestseller on Etsy because it's amazing quality leather, perfect size and customizable with his engraved initials. Men's Personalized Leather Toiletry Bag, $22.87 at Etsy

6. Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment 26 in 1, $36.95 on Amazon

For the man who's outdoorsy, take a look at this multi-tool-kit that includes 26 gadgets for camping, hiking, fishing or backpacking adventures. A compass, parachute cord, foldable fork and spoon, an emergency blanket, and more are included. Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment 26 in 1, $36.95 on Amazon

7. QALO Men's Dark Grey Step Edge Crosshatch Q2X Silicone Ring, $24.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Another men's gift under $50 for your husband is this silicone ring in dark grey or sage. "They hold up great to everyday activities and almost have zero weight to them," says a 5-star reviewer on Dick's Sporting Goods about the QALO men's ring. QALO Men's Dark Grey Step Edge Crosshatch Q2X Silicone Ring, $24.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

8. RELILAC Pop Up Golf Chipping Net, $23.99 on Amazon

Do you know a golfer? Then get this low-priced pop-up golf chipping net training tool he can use all winter long to brush up his golf skills! RELILAC Pop Up Golf Chipping Net, $23.99 on Amazon

9. POLO RALPH LAUREN Men's 6-Pk. Performance Colorful Crew Socks, $28.98 at Macy's

A 6-pack of colorful crew socks from POLO RALPH LAUREN costs only $28.98 so it's a good gift option for any man. These comfy, moisture-wicking men's socks fit men's sizes 7-12 and are good for any activity. POLO RALPH LAUREN Men's 6-Pk. Performance Colorful Crew Socks, $28.98 at Macy's

10. OPEN EDIT Infinity Padlock Pendant Curb Chain Necklace, $20 at Nordstrom

He's stylish and always rocking joggers, skinny jeans and a v-neck tee? Then, this padlock pendant curb chain necklace in gold is calling his name! We can't believe this quality men's long chain costs just $20! OPEN EDIT Infinity Padlock Pendant Curb Chain Necklace, $20 at Nordstrom

11. 12 Classic Cookie Gift Box, $30 at Insomnia Cookies

Choose 12 of his favorite cookie flavors like chocolate chunk, peanut butter chip, white chocolate macadamia and more for just $30 (and you can add a personalized message). What guy wouldn't like a delectable gift-wrapped box of Insomnia's baked goodies?! 12 Classic Cookie Gift Box, $30 at Insomnia Cookies

12. Rechargeable Hand Warmer, $39.99 at Sharper Image

During the colder months, a rechargeable hand warmer that heats up in just a few minutes to a temperature of 113° is key for all his outdoor activities. He can place it conveniently into a coat pocket or pants pocket for extra warmth. Note: This hand warmer lasts up to two hours on a full charge. Rechargeable Hand Warmer, $39.99 at Sharper Image

13. Leather Charger Roll-Up, $39 at Mark & Graham

A nifty gift for the holidays is a leather charger roll-up from Mark & Graham. He can keep all of his essentials like a phone charger, head phones and USB stick organized in the pockets. He can roll it up and secure with a leather tie. Customize this leather accessory gift with his initials embossed or stamped for an extra $12.50. Leather Charger Roll-Up, $39 at Mark & Graham

14. The Bar Personalized LED Sign, $24.49 at Personalization Mall

Your guy will be pumped up if you get him a personalized LED bar sign for his bar cart, man cave or family room. Engraved with choice of four icons and three lines of personalization, make your man's LED sign any way you want it, so he can show it off and put it on display whenever his buddies come over for football Sunday. The Bar Personalized LED Sign, $24.49 at Personalization Mall

15. Reddy Grey Handwarmer Dog Lead, 4 ft., $34.99 at Petco

For the guy that has a dog, we bet he doesn't have this brand new dog leash from Petco! The Reddy Grey Handwarmer Dog Lead has a faux sherpa-lined pocket with handle to keep his hands warm and cozy for chilly winter walks. Reddy Grey Handwarmer Dog Lead, 4 ft., $34.99 at Petco

16. Urban Map Glass, $18 at Uncommon Goods

Need a unique gift idea for him under $50? This rocks glass, etched with his city's distinct grid is $18 and is highly rated 4.7/5-stars on average at Uncommon Goods. Urban Map Glass, $18 at Uncommon Goods

17. Exfoliating Face Wash for Men, $26.95 on Amazon

Pamper him for his special occasion and purchase this top-rated exfoliating face wash for men available on Amazon. Rugged & Dapper's deep cleaning face scrub is a great addition to any man's skincare routine because it improves complexion and reduces breakouts. Exfoliating Face Wash for Men, $26.95 on Amazon

18. Customized Personalized Wilson NCAA Football, $44.99 at Etsy

Find a sporty gift for him this holiday season that he will appreciate. This personalized Wilson NCAA football with his name on it will look fabulous in his office or in the family den. Customized Personalized Wilson NCAA Football, $44.99 at Etsy

19. Unique Multitool Pen, $11.86 on Amazon

Rated as Amazon's Choice with nearly 5-stars, the unique 6-in-1 multitool pen is a screen stylus, bubble Level, centimeters/inches rulers, flathead and Phillips screwdriver and a ballpoint pen. Buy this multitool accessory for your dad, husband, grandpa or brother — it makes a great stocking stuffer for Christmas 2022! Unique Multitool Pen, $11.86 on Amazon

20. Under Armour Men's Tech 6'' Boxerjock Boxer Briefs 2-Pack, $35 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Brand new boxer briefs are a staple for men and this 2-pack by Under Armour is high-quality and a great value that costs under $50. Under Armour Men's Tech 6'' Boxerjock Boxer Briefs 2-Pack, $35 at Dick's Sporting Goods

21. Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, $34.84 on Amazon

It's time to buy him his first pair of Crocs for adults. Crocs are trending everywhere so get him up to speed and snag a pair on Amazon for under $50 this holiday. We suggest the color black for men's Crocs because they go with everything! Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, $34.84 on Amazon

22. Alpha Grillers Grill Set Heavy Duty BBQ Accessories, $39.99 on Amazon

Guys who are into grilling could use a new set of heavy duty BBQ accessories. These four different stainless steel BBQ utensils work on all grill types and will elevate his grilling experience. Alpha Grillers Grill Set Heavy Duty BBQ Accessories, $39.99 on Amazon

23. HYGGEE GAMES I Should Have Known That Party Trivia Card Game, $20 at Nordstrom

Buy a fun gift for him that everyone can play together like this party trivia card game for just $20. HYGGEE GAMES I Should Have Known That Party Trivia Card Game, $20 at Nordstrom

24. Modern Initials Personalized Portable Charger, $34.99 at Personalization Mall

Next, a personalized portable charger with his initials that he can use on-the-go. This men's gift is a super useful one for all ages and won't break the bank. Modern Initials Personalized Portable Charger, $34.99 at Personalization Mall

25. ELLA JAYNE 20lb Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket, $31.99 at Macy's

A 20-pound reversible anti-anxiety weighted blanket for him that he can use on the couch or in bed to destress and get cozy! ELLA JAYNE 20lb Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket, $31.99 at Macy's

Up next... shop for your family and check out these 55 rad gift ideas for your brother.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now

Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
CNN

The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts

There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Parade

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy