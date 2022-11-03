Shopping For Men Made Easy! 25 Unique Gifts for Men Under $50 So You Can Stay On Budget

iStock

Guys are not the easiest to shop for and sometimes we think spending more money is the answer when we're stumped. Whether it's his birthday, a special occasion or for the holidays, we researched the all of the most unique gifts for men under $50. If he's a techie, fitness buff, sports fanatic or self-care guru, we have tons of affordable gift options for him listed below.

Top retailers like Nordstrom and Macy's have a bunch of men's gift options under $50 that we've included. We also featured top-rated gadgets like this portable hand warmer and unique multi-tool pen. From boxer briefs, colorful crew socks, trucker hats, fingerless cashmere gloves and more to personalized gifts like this LED bar sign for his man cave, we bet we will be so impressed if you wrap up one of these gifts below.

Gift Ideas for Men Under $50

For the guy who travels a lot, whether it's for work or pleasure, get this YETI Crossroads packing cube to keep his toiletries, socks, briefs and small clothing items organized. The grey organizational zipper travel cubes come in small, medium and large sizes, all under $50. CROSSROADS® Packing Cubes - Medium, $30 at YETI

Trucker hats are always a good gift option for men for any occasion. This brand new men's trucker hat at Lululemon is $38 and comes in five trendy colors for the fall/winter season — we, especially, love this blue and black combo with the signature Lululemon logo. Men's Trucker Hat, $38.00 at Lululemon

Nordstrom's Fingerless Cashmere Gloves are a high-end, luxurious gift idea for your teenage boy, husband or brother. These winter gloves in black, navy or grey are versatile and easily match his wardrobe. Fingerless Cashmere Gloves, $45 at Nordstrom

Avoid having your hubby dump all of his personal items on the kitchen counter and gift him this handy wood phone docking station on Amazon for $40.99. Surprise your friend, co-worker or loved one with this wooden, handcrafted charging station so all his accessories and gadgets stay organized once and for all! Wood Phone Docking Station, $36.89 on Amazon

This men's dob kit gift is a bestseller on Etsy because it's amazing quality leather, perfect size and customizable with his engraved initials. Men's Personalized Leather Toiletry Bag, $22.87 at Etsy

For the man who's outdoorsy, take a look at this multi-tool-kit that includes 26 gadgets for camping, hiking, fishing or backpacking adventures. A compass, parachute cord, foldable fork and spoon, an emergency blanket, and more are included. Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment 26 in 1, $36.95 on Amazon

7. QALO Men's Dark Grey Step Edge Crosshatch Q2X Silicone Ring, $24.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Another men's gift under $50 for your husband is this silicone ring in dark grey or sage. "They hold up great to everyday activities and almost have zero weight to them," says a 5-star reviewer on Dick's Sporting Goods about the QALO men's ring. QALO Men's Dark Grey Step Edge Crosshatch Q2X Silicone Ring, $24.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Do you know a golfer? Then get this low-priced pop-up golf chipping net training tool he can use all winter long to brush up his golf skills! RELILAC Pop Up Golf Chipping Net, $23.99 on Amazon

9. POLO RALPH LAUREN Men's 6-Pk. Performance Colorful Crew Socks, $28.98 at Macy's

A 6-pack of colorful crew socks from POLO RALPH LAUREN costs only $28.98 so it's a good gift option for any man. These comfy, moisture-wicking men's socks fit men's sizes 7-12 and are good for any activity. POLO RALPH LAUREN Men's 6-Pk. Performance Colorful Crew Socks, $28.98 at Macy's

He's stylish and always rocking joggers, skinny jeans and a v-neck tee? Then, this padlock pendant curb chain necklace in gold is calling his name! We can't believe this quality men's long chain costs just $20! OPEN EDIT Infinity Padlock Pendant Curb Chain Necklace, $20 at Nordstrom

Choose 12 of his favorite cookie flavors like chocolate chunk, peanut butter chip, white chocolate macadamia and more for just $30 (and you can add a personalized message). What guy wouldn't like a delectable gift-wrapped box of Insomnia's baked goodies?! 12 Classic Cookie Gift Box, $30 at Insomnia Cookies

During the colder months, a rechargeable hand warmer that heats up in just a few minutes to a temperature of 113° is key for all his outdoor activities. He can place it conveniently into a coat pocket or pants pocket for extra warmth. Note: This hand warmer lasts up to two hours on a full charge. Rechargeable Hand Warmer, $39.99 at Sharper Image

A nifty gift for the holidays is a leather charger roll-up from Mark & Graham. He can keep all of his essentials like a phone charger, head phones and USB stick organized in the pockets. He can roll it up and secure with a leather tie. Customize this leather accessory gift with his initials embossed or stamped for an extra $12.50. Leather Charger Roll-Up, $39 at Mark & Graham

Your guy will be pumped up if you get him a personalized LED bar sign for his bar cart, man cave or family room. Engraved with choice of four icons and three lines of personalization, make your man's LED sign any way you want it, so he can show it off and put it on display whenever his buddies come over for football Sunday. The Bar Personalized LED Sign, $24.49 at Personalization Mall

For the guy that has a dog, we bet he doesn't have this brand new dog leash from Petco! The Reddy Grey Handwarmer Dog Lead has a faux sherpa-lined pocket with handle to keep his hands warm and cozy for chilly winter walks. Reddy Grey Handwarmer Dog Lead, 4 ft., $34.99 at Petco

Need a unique gift idea for him under $50? This rocks glass, etched with his city's distinct grid is $18 and is highly rated 4.7/5-stars on average at Uncommon Goods. Urban Map Glass, $18 at Uncommon Goods

Pamper him for his special occasion and purchase this top-rated exfoliating face wash for men available on Amazon. Rugged & Dapper's deep cleaning face scrub is a great addition to any man's skincare routine because it improves complexion and reduces breakouts. Exfoliating Face Wash for Men, $26.95 on Amazon

Find a sporty gift for him this holiday season that he will appreciate. This personalized Wilson NCAA football with his name on it will look fabulous in his office or in the family den. Customized Personalized Wilson NCAA Football, $44.99 at Etsy

Rated as Amazon's Choice with nearly 5-stars, the unique 6-in-1 multitool pen is a screen stylus, bubble Level, centimeters/inches rulers, flathead and Phillips screwdriver and a ballpoint pen. Buy this multitool accessory for your dad, husband, grandpa or brother — it makes a great stocking stuffer for Christmas 2022! Unique Multitool Pen, $11.86 on Amazon

20. Under Armour Men's Tech 6'' Boxerjock Boxer Briefs 2-Pack, $35 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Brand new boxer briefs are a staple for men and this 2-pack by Under Armour is high-quality and a great value that costs under $50. Under Armour Men's Tech 6'' Boxerjock Boxer Briefs 2-Pack, $35 at Dick's Sporting Goods

It's time to buy him his first pair of Crocs for adults. Crocs are trending everywhere so get him up to speed and snag a pair on Amazon for under $50 this holiday. We suggest the color black for men's Crocs because they go with everything! Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, $34.84 on Amazon

Guys who are into grilling could use a new set of heavy duty BBQ accessories. These four different stainless steel BBQ utensils work on all grill types and will elevate his grilling experience. Alpha Grillers Grill Set Heavy Duty BBQ Accessories, $39.99 on Amazon

23. HYGGEE GAMES I Should Have Known That Party Trivia Card Game, $20 at Nordstrom

Buy a fun gift for him that everyone can play together like this party trivia card game for just $20. HYGGEE GAMES I Should Have Known That Party Trivia Card Game, $20 at Nordstrom

24. Modern Initials Personalized Portable Charger, $34.99 at Personalization Mall

Next, a personalized portable charger with his initials that he can use on-the-go. This men's gift is a super useful one for all ages and won't break the bank. Modern Initials Personalized Portable Charger, $34.99 at Personalization Mall

A 20-pound reversible anti-anxiety weighted blanket for him that he can use on the couch or in bed to destress and get cozy! ELLA JAYNE 20lb Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket, $31.99 at Macy's

