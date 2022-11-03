Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday evening that resulted in property damage. On the morning of November 7, 2022, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Investigators learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire on November 6 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old female, 64-year-old male, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

DOVER, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO