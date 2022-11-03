Read full article on original website
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
2 teens charged in beating death of elderly man due in court
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia on Monday. Richard Jones, 15, and Gamara Mosley, 14, face charges in the brutal beating that happened back in June. Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Mr. Lambert died the day after the attack.
Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced. Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.
Crack Cocaine, Ecstasy, Hundreds Of Oxycodone Pills Found In Trenton Bust: Police
A Trenton man was slapped with charges after an investigation into narcotics sales led to the discovery of crack cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, and hundreds of Oxycodone pills, authorities said. Trenton Police detectives carried out a search warrant at 32 North Hermitage Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 following several complaints involving...
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
firststateupdate.com
Carjacking Vehicle Recovered, Two Released Without Bond
Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman and recovered a vehicle taken in a carjacking. Officials said on October 30 at approximately 11:37 p.m., police on patrol in the Riverside area observed an occupied vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the day in the area of 22nd and Thatcher Streets.
Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell
A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
Court upholds case against man who attacked woman, left her for dead
Warning: This article includes graphic details of violence and sexual assault. A state appeals court has upheld the case against a Willingboro man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Camden, then cutting her throat and leaving her for dead in a vacant lot. The woman survived. Andre Wesley, 35,...
Main Line Media News
Man draws prison for role in botched robbery that ended in fatal shooting of Pottstown man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man who admitted that he helped plan a robbery with two other men that went awry and ended with the gunshot slaying of a Pottstown man will spend at least seven years behind bars. Daijon Naseer Harrison, 23, of the 2100 block of North Woodstock...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Former Philly corrections officer charged for role in prison drug ring
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges Thursday against a former Philly prison guard who they said helped an inmate smuggle drugs into the prison to sell.
Former SEPTA manager accused in bribery scheme faces federal charges
James Stevens facing federal bribery and extortion charges after, authorities say, he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for helping Robert Welsh gain millions of dollars in contracts with SEPTA.
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Brother of MOVE victims sues Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania for mishandled remains
Lionell Dotson, the brother of two children killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing, is suing the City of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania for “torturous interference” of a dead body and emotional distress, among other charges. Dotson’s attorneys filed the complaint with the Philadelphia Court of Common...
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Shooting Outside Occupied Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday evening that resulted in property damage. On the morning of November 7, 2022, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Investigators learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire on November 6 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old female, 64-year-old male, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
Cops seek tips after 3 wounded in shooting outside bar
Three people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting outside a Bridgeton bar early Sunday morning. Officers already in the area heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. and responded to Lolita’s Bar, on the 500 block of North Pearl Street, according to Bridgeton Police. They found one victim at the...
4 critical, 5 stable after shooting on Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said. Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in...
Philadelphia police searching for gunmen who shot 9 people in Kensington
Nine people were rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say multiple shooters opened fire on the streets of Kensington. Investigators say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Police say multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds,...
