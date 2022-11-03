Image Source: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection. Just like his character Timmy, Randall Park is hoping to keep "Blockbuster" alive. Season one of the Netflix show, which premiered Nov. 3, left a few things hanging, including the status of Timmy's relationship with his employee and longtime crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero). The pair spend a lot of the season looking longingly at each other while staunchly refusing to admit their true feelings. "I'm rooting for Timmy and Eliza," Park tells POPSUGAR. The series hasn't yet been renewed, but "I'm very invested in them," he says. "My hope is that we'll see some of these things come to fruition, if we do get another season or two."

