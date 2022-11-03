Read full article on original website
In Style
Millie Bobby Brown Said Her "Adult Relationship" With Henry Cavill Has "Strict Boundaries"
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a unique friendship that formed while playing brother-and-sister detective duo Enola and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise. And the 18-year-old actress recently opened up about her relationship with the 39-year-old actor — specifically, how it differs from friendships with her Stranger Things castmates.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Randall Park Wants a "Blockbuster" Season 2: "I'm Rooting For Timmy and Eliza"
Image Source: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection. Just like his character Timmy, Randall Park is hoping to keep "Blockbuster" alive. Season one of the Netflix show, which premiered Nov. 3, left a few things hanging, including the status of Timmy's relationship with his employee and longtime crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero). The pair spend a lot of the season looking longingly at each other while staunchly refusing to admit their true feelings. "I'm rooting for Timmy and Eliza," Park tells POPSUGAR. The series hasn't yet been renewed, but "I'm very invested in them," he says. "My hope is that we'll see some of these things come to fruition, if we do get another season or two."
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Rebel Wilson Tells Fans She and Ramona Agruma Are "NOT Engaged"
While Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are still going strong, they're not quite ready to make a trip down the aisle just yet. After multiple reports that the couple were engaged surfaced on Saturday, Nov. 5, Wilson shut down the rumors with a cute couples photo on her Instagram Story.
Cardi B and Offset Pay Subtle Tributes to Takeoff on Social Media
The music world is mourning the death of Takeoff, who died at age 28 in the early hours of Nov. 1. The rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of the rap group Migos, alongside his family members Quavo and Offset. After news of Takoeff's death broke, his friends and colleagues shared loving remembrances and tributes to him.
Kylie Jenner Wows in a Gown With a Completely Sheer Top and Waist-High Slit
For the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Kylie Jenner proved that the sheer trend has serious staying power. The 25-year-old reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur arrived on the white carpet wearing a one-shouldered gown with a completely see-through top and a form-fitting skirt that featured a waist-high slit. An attached arm sleeve made of the same sheer material rounded out the chic ensemble.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome a New Pup to Their Family — Meet Piggy Lou and Oscar
Justin and Hailey Bieber are proud parents of another dog! On Oct. 31, the couple posted an Instagram photo introducing the newest addition to their pet family: an adorable pup named Piggy Lou. Per People, Hailey showed her off in a sweet snap where the dog was all dressed up as her namesake for Halloween.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake's Apparent Dig at Her Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion didn't hold back while criticizing Drake's new song "Circo Loco," which appears to imply she lied about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her two years ago. "Stop using my shooting for clout," the Houston rapper tweeted on Nov. 4. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot. . . . Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she says one of y'all homeboys abused her," she added, along with other comments concerning lyrics from the song on his new collaborative album with 21 Savage, "Her Loss."
Issa Rae Explains Why the "Barbie" Movie Was "Hands Down the Best Set I've Ever Been On"
While much about the upcoming "Barbie" film has been kept tightly under wraps, Issa Rae can confirm it was "hands down the best set that [she's] ever been on." Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie is set to release in July 2023. In an interview with POPSUGAR to celebrate American Express Travel's 2023 trending destinations list, Rae opens up about filming the highly anticipated movie, describing the set as just having "good energy."
Will Laura Dern Make a Cameo in "The White Lotus"? All Signs Point to Yes
Laura Dern may have another whodunnit series under her belt. The seasoned actor is rumored to potentially appear in "The White Lotus" season two following her brief voice cameo in the premiere — as if the cast wasn't already stacked enough. For viewers who may have missed her cameo...
From "Eat It" to "Like a Surgeon," "Weird Al" Yankovic's Most Iconic Songs
"Weird Al" Yankovic has parodied countless artists with his distinct brand of musical comedy. Now, his own life story is the subject of a biopic called "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," starring Daniel Radcliffe. The movie, which premiered on Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel, celebrates Yankovic's life while — in true "Weird Al" fashion — parodying the art of the musician biopic itself.
A trendified version of a Bollywood dance routine is going massively viral on TikTok. But South Asian creators say it shows a lack of respect for their culture.
"O Saki Saki," a song from the 2019 T-Series film "Batla House," is now a TikTok dance trend, but it's facing backlash from South Asian creators.
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Matching Pink PJs Are an Internet Sensation
For a girls' night in, Nicola Peltz Beckham hosted Selena Gomez, her younger sister, and their friends to watch Gomez's new documentary, "My Mind & Me," on Saturday, Nov. 5. The dress code for the intimate slumber party? A Barbie-pink satin PJ set finished with fanciful ruffled trim at the straps and pant legs. The group of six further accessorized the moment with blue faux-fur platform sandals that complemented the luxe leisurewear look thanks to the pink ribbon tied into a bow at the upper. The footwear was also clad with silver studs and a delicate heart-shaped charm.
Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"
Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
Steve Lacy's First "Saturday Night Live" Appearance Included a Mellow Performance of "Helmet"
Musician Steve Lacy made his "Saturday Night Live" debut on the Nov. 5 episode of the long-running sketch series, which was hosted by Amy Schumer. The 24-year-old is having a moment right now thanks to his smooth, throwback vibes and catchy songs. For his inaugural appearance on the Studio 8H stage, Lacy played two fan favorites from his second studio album, "Gemini Rights": "Bad Habit" and "Helmet."
Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim
Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
Peacock Tells the True Story of Jan Broberg in the "A Friend of the Family: True Evil" Doc
Peacock retold the story of Jan Broberg and her abuser Robert Berchtold in the series "A Friend of the Family." Now, the real Broberg is speaking out in a new documentary from the streamer titled "A Friend of the Family: True Evil." The new documentary features Broberg confronting her story and interviews with her mother, Mary Ann Broberg. More than 50 years ago, Jan was kidnapped and abused by a family friend, Berchtold, who had affairs with both her parents in order to cover up his actions.
See Where Your Favorite Project Runway Contestants Are Now
Since the hit reality show "Project Runway" first aired in 2004, we've watched season after season of would-be designers sewing, cutting, and crying. We've also seen them struggle through "unconventional" challenges, initiate model walk-offs, bore Nina Garcia, and "make it work" no matter the fashion emergency. While Heidi Klum said "auf wiedersehen" to the show in 2017, along with Tim Gunn (they both went on to helm Amazon Video's version of a sewing competition series, "Making the Cut"), the show's popularity remains strong. The series's 17th season premiered back on its original network, Bravo, with an all-new panel that featured season four winner Christian Siriano and supermodel Karlie Kloss. Since then, designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist Elaine Welteroth joined as judges in season 18, with Kloss stepping down from the official title in season 19, and Shantall Lacayo ultimately being named the winner.
Amy Schumer Reveals Her Son Was Hospitalized For RSV
Amy Schumer's son is home from the hospital after being admitted for RSV. On Nov. 6, the mother and comedian thanked the staff at "Saturday Night Live" for their support while she cared for her son, Gene, who recently battled the respiratory infection. "This was the hardest week of my...
