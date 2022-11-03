ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things house hits the market for $1.5 million

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
A house from the latest series of Netflix series Stranger Things has hit the market for $1.5m.

The Georgia home, built in 1882, was used as villain Vecna’s childhood home, and though it doesn’t look as creepy as in the show, fans may recognise rooms from their favourite scenes.

Features include “the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club.”

