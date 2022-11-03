Read full article on original website
Penn State vs. Winthrop: Stream, broadcast info, Big Ten schedule
College basketball is back on Monday night and Penn State is opening its second season under the coaching of Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are home in the Bryce Jordan Center for the start of the new season as the hope of a long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament is as real as it has been in a long time. Penn State will host Winthrop to break in the new season. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and Winthrop is coming off a 20-win season. Penn State is 6-0 all-time against members of the Big South, but this...
Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a 9-0 run, with Morant scoring six, and the Grizzlies held on for their third straight win. The Wizards were without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who was in the league’s health and safety protocols, eliminating 21.6 points and 5.7 assists from the Washington lineup.
Reeling Raiders blow another huge lead, lose 27-20 at Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead. The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points. It’s a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West. Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday. It was Las Vegas’ third loss in four games and followed a shutout at New Orleans and a week of regrouping in Bradenton, Florida.
Lue: No timetable for Leonard’s return to Clippers’ lineup
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out his eighth game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Tyronn Lue says there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee. Lue says Leonard is “progressing well” in his ongoing recovery. The coach says the Clippers are following the advice of their medical staff and the team has “got to be smart about the situation.”
Boston Bruins rescind contract with Mitchell Miller after NHL deems him ineligible to play in league
The Boston Bruins rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller Sunday after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins signed Miller to...
