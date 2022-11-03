College basketball is back on Monday night and Penn State is opening its second season under the coaching of Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are home in the Bryce Jordan Center for the start of the new season as the hope of a long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament is as real as it has been in a long time. Penn State will host Winthrop to break in the new season. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and Winthrop is coming off a 20-win season. Penn State is 6-0 all-time against members of the Big South, but this...

