ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 4

Related
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
The Independent

GOP congresswoman forced to delete tweet mocking Paul Pelosi attack

A GOP congresswoman has been forced to delete a tweet mocking the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from the 24th District of New York, retweeted a photoshopped image of a group of men holding hammers in front of what some claim is the home of Pelosi-attacker David DePape. “LOL,” Ms Tenney wrote on 28 October. On Tuesday morning, journalist Aaron Ruper tweeted a screenshot of the post, writing that Ms Tenney “posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague’s husband and then when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

House Republicans Unveil Road Map For Making Biden’s Life Hell

A report released Friday by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee points to how conservative lawmakers might make Joe Biden’s life as miserable as possible if the GOP retakes control of Congress next week. The 1,000-page document accuses the FBI and DOJ of political bias against conservatives under Biden’s administration. Whistleblowers cited in the report characterize the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—reportedly the leading member behind the report and the lawmaker likely t0 be appointed chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republicans take the gavel after Tuesday’s midterms—has already indicated he would use the committee to frustrate Biden’s presidency.Read it at Axios
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

568K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy