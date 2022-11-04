Read full article on original website
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts President Biden for politicizing crime and slams Dems' economic policies with election night just a few days away on 'Kudlow.'
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is firmly in play as Democrat John Fetterman's once-significant lead over his rival Dr. Mehmet Oz has been slashed to a few points on average and one poll now indicating a large swing towards the Republican. Recent polls have shown a narrowing between Fetterman and Oz...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference
First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
Mehmet Oz Busted: Woman He 'Comforted' At Event Was Reportedly An Aide
The campaign for Mehmet Oz, a Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, did not inform media outlets that a woman Oz consoled at a “community discussion” in September was actually the campaign’s Philadelphia County coordinator, The Intercept reported. Oz spoke with Sheila Armstrong, who had shared a...
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Amy Schumer says Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s ‘best interest at heart’
Comedian Amy Schumer touted Democratic Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman and called his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a “bully” in a social media post. Despite Fetterman’s incoherent performance during his and Oz’s debate Tuesday night, Schumer took to Instagram to say that Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s “best...
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Lee Zeldin surge in New York governor race prompts Democrats to create Hochul super PAC
Democrats, fearful of a major upset in New York’s gubernatorial race, have created a super PAC to help incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of the Empire State, has sounded increasingly bullish in recent days of his midterm chances as polls show him gaining ground on Hochul.
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
iheart.com
Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack
Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GOP congresswoman forced to delete tweet mocking Paul Pelosi attack
A GOP congresswoman has been forced to delete a tweet mocking the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from the 24th District of New York, retweeted a photoshopped image of a group of men holding hammers in front of what some claim is the home of Pelosi-attacker David DePape. “LOL,” Ms Tenney wrote on 28 October. On Tuesday morning, journalist Aaron Ruper tweeted a screenshot of the post, writing that Ms Tenney “posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague’s husband and then when...
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Why won't Congress make Daylight Saving Time permanent?
On Sunday morning, we all will begrudgingly turn our clocks back an hour -- and in doing so, relegate ourselves to a winter of darkness.
House Republicans Unveil Road Map For Making Biden’s Life Hell
A report released Friday by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee points to how conservative lawmakers might make Joe Biden’s life as miserable as possible if the GOP retakes control of Congress next week. The 1,000-page document accuses the FBI and DOJ of political bias against conservatives under Biden’s administration. Whistleblowers cited in the report characterize the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—reportedly the leading member behind the report and the lawmaker likely t0 be appointed chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republicans take the gavel after Tuesday’s midterms—has already indicated he would use the committee to frustrate Biden’s presidency.Read it at Axios
