FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event
SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
VIA will provide free transportation on election day
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
Man found in front yard of home with gunshot wound in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported in critical condition after he was found in the front yard of his home with a gunshot wound in the face. Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Monterey Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that the man left his...
Two men hospitalized after fight at Southside bar leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A fight that broke out in a Southside bar led to a shooting that left two men hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a man inside the bar...
Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria
This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
Local, national social media influencers recruited by campaigns to get out the vote
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Whether you like it or not, no one is immune from seeing political ads, they can pop up anywhere. A newer campaign tactic from partisan and non-partisan groups: turning to social media influencers to encourage you to get out and vote. Everyone from the White House...
Officials prepare for Election Day across town
SAN ANTONIO – Over at the election’s office Saturday morning, deputy registrars and personnel picked up equipment needed for voting centers. An election official said voters have more options up-coming on Tuesday. "Voting centers on election day, people can vote anywhere. They don’t have to vote in their...
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
Man's body found on the road in Leon Valley, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police in Leon Valley are investigating a mysterious death. A man's body was found on the road this morning at Grass Hill Drive and Samaritan drive. Police found shell casings at the scene but would not say how the man died. They did say the victim lived in Leon Valley.
Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife
DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
Block Walk to Get Out the Vote for critical Democratic races
SAN ANTONIO - Election Day is a couple of days away, and some state and local democrats held a huge Get Out the Vote Block Walk on the Southside. They were joined by Beto O’Rouke and Greg Casar who is the democratic nominee for Texas' Congressional District 35. The...
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Police say Joanna Luna was last seen just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 20 at a home off Spring Dale Drive near Babcock Road on the Northwest Side. Joanna is...
Two people are dead after driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with train
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fatal train crash on the South side. The incident happened on the 13500 block of IH 37 S at around 11:20 p.m. Police say that they received a call that a black Land Rover was traveling Northbound driving all over the road causing vehicles to go onto the shoulders. Moments later, a second call was made to report a crash.
