Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. McDermott said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play before adding he would never count him out. If Allen is unavailable for this weekend, the AFC-leading Bills would turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to face the Vikings.
I’ve been a football fan most of my life. But I can’t watch anymore
On Saturday afternoon, as third-ranked Georgia played top-ranked Tennessee in the game of the year so far in college football, I was not watching. In past years I would’ve been on the couch with my brother, eating pizza and wings, bellowing at the television. Instead I got in the minivan with my wife and kids, and we drove to Zoo Atlanta.
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing coach Frank Reich. The move came after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the moves one day after an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons. Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school. He’s served as a team consultant and an ESPN commentator most recently.
Ward, Teller practice as Browns get healthier from bye
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they’ve been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice as Cleveland ended its extended break. Ward has been in concussion protocol since sustaining a head injury in the fourth quarter on Oct. 9. The 25-year-old has had at least three known concussions in his five-year NFL career. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say if Ward has been completely cleared, only that he’s “still in the next step of the process.” Teller, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, missed the past two games with a calf injury. Cleveland visits Miami on Sunday.
Justin Houston has evening to remember as Baltimore Ravens outclass New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens outclassed the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, winning 27-13 as Justin Houston had an evening to remember. In a game which was dominated by the Ravens’ ground game, Baltimore running back Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns, as well as 93 yards, while quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for another and ran for 82 yards.
Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he has to sit out at least four games. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NFL injured reserve rule change forcing teams to be choosy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An offseason NFL rule change limits teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season. That’s after the league allowed teams to bring back an unlimited number over the past two seasons of the pandemic. The Titans already are halfway to the 26 that wound up injured reserve a year ago with 13 on that list as the NFL hits the halfway point of the season. At least seven other teams had at least 10 players on IR as of Monday. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says he thinks the rule change is a good medium to keep teams from stashing players on injured reserve.
Rockets snap 6-game losing streak, beat Orlando 134-127
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic. Green and Martin were among nine Rockets who scored from long distance. Houston shot 24 for 48 from beyond the arc. Alperen Sengun had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, and Eric Gordon added 19 points and four assists. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points, and Terrence Ross added 21.
Doc’s Diagnosis: Should Smothers Have Run With It?
A closer look at a key incompletion late in the Nebraska-Minnesota game
