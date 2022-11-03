Former Kansas City church elder sentenced in wife’s 2018 murder

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County judge sentenced an Overland Park man, and a former church elder, to life in prison for the murder of his wife.

In August , a jury found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Tanisha Harris.

On Nov. 3, a judge sentenced Harris to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years.

Overland Park police responded to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 9, 2018, to investigate an argument between the couple .

The department said a few hours after officers left the apartment, Harris called to report his wife missing. Court documents show Harris eventually told investigators he played a role in her disappearance.

Police found Tanisha Harris’ body nearly 20 miles away in Raymore, Missouri, around 2:17 a.m. Jan. 11, 2018, near 163rd and Kentucky. Her death was eventually ruled a homicide.

Harris was an elder at Repairers of The Breach Christian Center in south Kansas City.

