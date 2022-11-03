NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An offseason NFL rule change limits teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season. That’s after the league allowed teams to bring back an unlimited number over the past two seasons of the pandemic. The Titans already are halfway to the 26 that wound up injured reserve a year ago with 13 on that list as the NFL hits the halfway point of the season. At least seven other teams had at least 10 players on IR as of Monday. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says he thinks the rule change is a good medium to keep teams from stashing players on injured reserve.

