Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
Idaho8.com
Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he has to sit out at least four games. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Indianapolis Colts part ways with head coach Frank Reich, replace him with first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, the NFL team announced Monday. Former Colts Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl winner Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach. He has been an ESPN analyst since 2013 and for the past few years has also been...
Idaho8.com
Ward, Teller practice as Browns get healthier from bye
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they’ve been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice as Cleveland ended its extended break. Ward has been in concussion protocol since sustaining a head injury in the fourth quarter on Oct. 9. The 25-year-old has had at least three known concussions in his five-year NFL career. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say if Ward has been completely cleared, only that he’s “still in the next step of the process.” Teller, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, missed the past two games with a calf injury. Cleveland visits Miami on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
NFL injured reserve rule change forcing teams to be choosy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An offseason NFL rule change limits teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season. That’s after the league allowed teams to bring back an unlimited number over the past two seasons of the pandemic. The Titans already are halfway to the 26 that wound up injured reserve a year ago with 13 on that list as the NFL hits the halfway point of the season. At least seven other teams had at least 10 players on IR as of Monday. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says he thinks the rule change is a good medium to keep teams from stashing players on injured reserve.
Idaho8.com
Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start. Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness.
Idaho8.com
Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.
Doc’s Diagnosis: Should Smothers Have Run With It?
A closer look at a key incompletion late in the Nebraska-Minnesota game
Idaho8.com
Boston Bruins president apologizes and says team ‘failed’ by signing controversial prospect
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely apologized and said the team “failed” by signing prospect Mitchell Miller. The National Hockey League (NHL) deemed Miller ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a teenager. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, then rescinded it on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Rockets snap 6-game losing streak, beat Orlando 134-127
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic. Green and Martin were among nine Rockets who scored from long distance. Houston shot 24 for 48 from beyond the arc. Alperen Sengun had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, and Eric Gordon added 19 points and four assists. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points, and Terrence Ross added 21.
Comments / 0