FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Fox5 KVVU
‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck. According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a...
The Killers announce New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hometown rockers The Killers will help ring in 2023 with a show in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. According to a news release, The Killers will perform at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Dec. 31. The release says tickets for The...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
Sick New World Festival brings hard rock, alternative music to Las Vegas in 2023
C3 Presents released the lineup for the first ever Sick New World festival set to be on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with over 50 hard rock and alternative artists.
Keith Urban launches new Las Vegas residency
Keith Urban launches new Las Vegas residency
Formula 1 struts stuff with launch party on Strip for 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Those paid to tout such events are calling Saturday's launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix "adrenaline-fueled."
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
‘It was a wall of fire,’ Las Vegas family says car engine may have sparked garage fire
A car engine may be to blame for starting a garage fire in the northwest valley on Friday evening, according to a Las Vegas family. The Sharp family told 8 News Now they want to spread awareness in hopes others will be vigilant.
Oakland A's Hopes to Build a Las Vegas Strip Ballpark Hit a Wall
Las Vegas has opened its arms wide to bring major league professional sports teams to Sin City, first with the arrival of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and then with the National Football League's Raiders in 2020. The Las Vegas Raiders benefited from $750 million in...
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in …. Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis
In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas at around 4 a.m. A 32-year-old man was driving a 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT speeding westbound on Robindale Rd past South Lindell Rd, according to the metropolitan police department. The car crashed into a concrete barrier at the...
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
Check Out These Lowered, Widebody VW Vans from Last Week’s SEMA Show
Even among the wild showcars of SEMA, this pair stood out. Where have you ever seen a widebody version of an original Volkswagen Type 2 van, let alone two of them?. There they were, parked among the brodozers outside the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, usually with a crowd around them, two early 1960s VW buses—a 1963 Single Cab and a 1961 15-Window Deluxe. They were lowered to the ground, which looked interesting enough, but they both sported flared fenders and wide, wide wheels and tires. Both are powered by 1914-cc air-cooled flat four Type 1 engines making 120 hp each.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs finish training camp for the franchise’s inaugural season
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrapped up their first training camp weekend in Toronto, Ontario Sunday in preparation for the franchise’s inaugural season in the National Lacrosse League.
Las Vegas to be home to five of the largest video screens in the world
By the end of 2023 Las Vegas will be home to at least five of the largest video screens in the world, and possibly even six.
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
