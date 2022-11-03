Even among the wild showcars of SEMA, this pair stood out. Where have you ever seen a widebody version of an original Volkswagen Type 2 van, let alone two of them?. There they were, parked among the brodozers outside the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, usually with a crowd around them, two early 1960s VW buses—a 1963 Single Cab and a 1961 15-Window Deluxe. They were lowered to the ground, which looked interesting enough, but they both sported flared fenders and wide, wide wheels and tires. Both are powered by 1914-cc air-cooled flat four Type 1 engines making 120 hp each.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO