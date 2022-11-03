ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

The Killers announce New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hometown rockers The Killers will help ring in 2023 with a show in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. According to a news release, The Killers will perform at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Dec. 31. The release says tickets for The...
news3lv.com

Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in …. Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.
Fox5 KVVU

As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
TheStreet

Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis

In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
Autoweek.com

Check Out These Lowered, Widebody VW Vans from Last Week’s SEMA Show

Even among the wild showcars of SEMA, this pair stood out. Where have you ever seen a widebody version of an original Volkswagen Type 2 van, let alone two of them?. There they were, parked among the brodozers outside the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, usually with a crowd around them, two early 1960s VW buses—a 1963 Single Cab and a 1961 15-Window Deluxe. They were lowered to the ground, which looked interesting enough, but they both sported flared fenders and wide, wide wheels and tires. Both are powered by 1914-cc air-cooled flat four Type 1 engines making 120 hp each.
daytrippen.com

Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car

Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
