Black Enterprise

9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother

A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
