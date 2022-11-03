Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Driver suspected of DUI faces 16 counts in a series of crashes involving 10 cars, 2 bicycles, 1 person killed
Marco Benitez, 27, is facing 16 counts for the crashes that occurred on Friday around 5:37 p.m. and is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Two dead in separate officer-involved shootings.
Metro Police were involved in two shootings Friday night that resulted in a pair of suspects dead. The shootings were the 11th and 12th officer-involved shootings for Metro Police in 2022. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave
KTNV
Las Vegas police report crash between vehicle and pedestrian on Lake Mead, Linn
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on scene of a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane Monday afternoon. The time of the crash was at 2:59 p.m. according to police. Las Vegas police believe that the pedestrian was a...
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student
A local elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student. Walker Richardson was booked into CCDC on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.
Assisted-living employee charged with stealing from residents
Las Vegas Metro Police say that they’ve arrested a woman and charged her with stealing from residents of an assisted living facility where she worked.
Box Truck and Motorhome suffer minor injury crash
A minor injury crash occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 2:27pm. The post Box Truck and Motorhome suffer minor injury crash appeared first on KYMA.
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a fatal crash was reported in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured in the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the hit and run collision occurred at East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway. A Ford Explorer Sport...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
‘It was a wall of fire,’ Las Vegas family says car engine may have sparked garage fire
A car engine may be to blame for starting a garage fire in the northwest valley on Friday evening, according to a Las Vegas family. The Sharp family told 8 News Now they want to spread awareness in hopes others will be vigilant.
Bicyclist dead after ten-vehicle crash caused by hit-and-run
A fatal crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Two pedestrians were pronounced dead.
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother
A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder highway near Gibson Road around 1 p.m. before hitting a pedestrian and driving away, Henderson police said. The […]
