SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the financial markets close. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005241/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
