ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdRRT_0ixo66ge00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to kick the habit of smoking or vaping, a New Mexico Department is taking part in a health-conscious event. The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will be helping those who want to quit smoking.

Thursday, November 17, marks the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smoke Out.

“Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical compound in tobacco plants, and it’s the nicotine that keeps people using tobacco products, even when they want to stop,” said Acting Department of Health Secretary, David R. Scrase, M.D, “Our programs are U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and have been shown to help people quit their nicotine use successfully.”

Story continues below:

Officials with NMDOH said in 2020, data showed that 16.1% of New Mexico adults are cigarette smokers, but the amount of people that use vaping products has increased. A campaign aimed at creating tobacco-free kid environments said that one in three New Mexico high school youth vapes.

The NMDOH will offer free services for those wanting to quit any type of nicotine product including coaching , nicotine patches, and more.

More information about the event can be found on NMDOH’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

Related
KOAT 7

New Mexico: What to expect on election night

Democrats have consolidated control over all three branches of state government since Michelle Lujan Grisham succeeded a termed-out Republican governor, including commanding majorities in the Legislature. Joe Biden won the state by 11 percentage points in 2020, but Republicans at the same time unseated a one-term Democratic congresswoman in a district along the U.S. border with Mexico.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive

[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local fire departments get millions in grant funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local fire departments are getting a record amount of money from a state fund. That’s because of a change to a state law and higher homeowners insurance rates, a cut of which goes into the fund.  Small departments could really use the extra money. Fire departments used to share about $6 million a […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fall elk hunts to increase at Valles Caldera National Preserve

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – In 2023, the fall elk hunt licenses for the Valles Caldera National Preserve (Unit 6B) will increase from 265 to 350 tags. The additional 85 elk tags are for elk and are open only to New Mexico residents. “Valles Caldera offers a truly one-of-a-kind hunting experience. This change will provide more New Mexicans with the opportunity to put meat in their freezers and will help us better maintain a healthy elk population in the Jemez Mountains,” said Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos in a news release.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Forest thinning project begins in Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service will soon start thinning areas of the Gila National Forest. Their focus will be Bear Creek to Signal Peak in the Silver City Ranger District. Work should start later this month. This is the first phase of the three-year project and it’s expected to take two to three months […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
aspenpublicradio.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
WYOMING STATE
KRQE News 13

Strong winds return to New Mexico this week

Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday. A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on the economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that the economy is the number one issue for many New Mexican voters. And in a recent ad, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham touts the economic progress her administration has made. But what are the facts? KRQE News 13 is looking into the gubernatorial […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

October brings new high for New Mexico cannabis sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry has continued to grow. Recreational sales in October passed $25 million, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division, setting a new record. The latest data from the state shows that the 507 dispensaries across New Mexico made a total of 875,504 transactions. Among those, retailers sold $25,033,997.39 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico

Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy