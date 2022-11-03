Drive-thru flu shot clinic in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu clinic for adults on Nov. 4.

The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. off Orchard Street in Decatur for people 18 years or older. The Flublok vaccine will be given to those 18 to 64, and the Fluzone High Dose will be used for those over 65.

You will need to wear a mask and a short-sleeved shirt to get your vaccine. You must also bring photo identification, an insurance card, or information.

If you have any other questions, or to make an appointment call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.

