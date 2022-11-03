ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Drive-thru flu shot clinic in Macon County

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cc88P_0ixo5yie00

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu clinic for adults on Nov. 4.

New revitalization project in Decatur

The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. off Orchard Street in Decatur for people 18 years or older. The Flublok vaccine will be given to those 18 to 64, and the Fluzone High Dose will be used for those over 65.

You will need to wear a mask and a short-sleeved shirt to get your vaccine. You must also bring photo identification, an insurance card, or information.

If you have any other questions, or to make an appointment call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
MAHOMET, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Kevin L. McWhorter of Edgewood for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of weapons with a revoked FOID. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
COLES COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
CISCO, IL
WCIA

Rochester Intermediate School receives bomb threat

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Rochester Intermediate School received a bomb threat during school dismissal Monday afternoon. According to a post on their Facebook page, most students had already gone home, except for students who ride the double bus route and anyone at literary practice. Students still at school were evacuated to the Rochester Fire Department. […]
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Staying healthy throughout flu season with Two Roads Wellness

We provide primary care and accept all major insurance plans. Most recently, we started offering IV therapy. Finally, we have emotional support animals at every location. In our Mahomet office, we have Murphy (an English Cream Golden Retriever.) Within primary care we provide wholistic care where we take time to...
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve construction burglaries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries at a construction storage site. Officials said on three occasions over the last two months, suspects broke into the storage site for Three Phase Line Construction at 904 North Walnut Street. Officers determined that the suspects […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Arrest made in Urbana armed robbery investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Monday that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a pair of armed robberies that happened last month. Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arrested early Monday morning at Town and Country Apartments. Officials believe he is responsible for the robberies that happened on Oct. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested in parking lot armed robberies

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A 23-year-old Urbana man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection to two armed robberies that happened in October. Ra-Juan Williams was taken in to custody at his home in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue after officers from the Urbana Police Department, along with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the Metropolitan Emergency Tactical Response Operations (METRO) SWAT Unit, executed a search warrant on his home on Monday.
URBANA, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Update: Police finish sweep of Urbana schools after closure

URBANA – Updated Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:50 PM: Police finished their sweep of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School after the schools received gun and bomb threats on Monday morning. According to Urbana Criminal Investigations Division Commander Mike Cervantes, police did not find anything suspicious on school premises.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Prosecutor: Officers acted lawfully during shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County State’s Attorney recently finished his review of a shooting last month that left two Decatur Police officers hurt and the suspect dead. From that review, State’s Attorney Scott Rueter determined that the officers’ actions did not violate Illinois law and were a necessary response to the actions of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
CISCO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy