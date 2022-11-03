ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

One person dead following fire in McCully Area

HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy