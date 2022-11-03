Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
KITV.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
KITV.com
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
KITV.com
2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday. A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.
Kapolei local shot with pellet gun while walking dogs
It is part of Sean Tiwanak's Sunday routine. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, the Tiwanak took his dogs for a walk near Kapolei High School when the unexpected happened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Waianae
According to Honolulu Police Department, a male aged 27 was arrested for suspected attempted murder on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
KITV.com
Neighbors remember 70-year-old man who died in McCully apartment fire
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning. Four others were forced from their homes by the flames.
Suspect arrested for felony ammo possession
Honolulu Police Department arrested a suspect that was illegally carrying a cartridge of ammunition.
KITV.com
Storm drain improvement projects set for multiple roads in downtown Honolulu, Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Storm drain improvement projects will impact traffic on several roads in downtown Honolulu and in Chinatown over a period of about six months beginning on Nov. 14, according to the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance. A map of all of the affected roads and scheduled construction dates...
Vehicle flees scene in accident killing 66-year-old man
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Kalihi that involved a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 2
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
KITV.com
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
KITV.com
One person dead following fire in McCully Area
HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: 3-year-old critically injured in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member stemming from an incident that left a toddler in critical condition. Suspect Nainoa Ellis-Noa was described as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother. Police said the incident happened...
KITV.com
Teens hospitalized following back-to-back motorcycle crashes on Pali Highway
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Two 19-year-old men are in serious condition Friday morning following two separate motorcycle crashes on the Pali Highway just minutes apart. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the first crash happened just before seven on Thursday night.
