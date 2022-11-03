In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with local author William F. Gray. William is the author of “The Man Behind the Door.”. Having lived most of his life in the area surrounding Winchester, Virginia, William F. Gray is a self-published author. An avid reader all his life, William has taken his life experience and passion for writing and turned it into his first full-length novel. Based largely on his father, “The Man Behind the Door” explores both the anger and the grief a child can feel when losing a deeply troubled parent.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO