County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
Captain Maiatico began his career with the Department in 1997 as a community volunteer and was hired as a full-time Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 2005, a position he held until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. In 2011, Captain Maiatico was promoted to the position of Fire Marshal and has accepted a number of additional responsibilities, including Budget Officer, Training Officer, Health and Safety Officer, and Staffing Officer.
Town Talk: A conversation with local author William F. Gray: The Man Behind the Door
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with local author William F. Gray. William is the author of “The Man Behind the Door.”. Having lived most of his life in the area surrounding Winchester, Virginia, William F. Gray is a self-published author. An avid reader all his life, William has taken his life experience and passion for writing and turned it into his first full-length novel. Based largely on his father, “The Man Behind the Door” explores both the anger and the grief a child can feel when losing a deeply troubled parent.
Paving continues on Town’s primary roads
Nov. 14-18- paving of S. Royal Avenue and W. Criser Rd and milling of Remount Road and possibly 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave. Nov. 21-23-milling and paving of Crescent St from Chester St to Peyton St. and intersection of Commerce Ave and South St. and paving of Remount Rd and 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave.
County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address
A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District State Delegate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan update, close to the end.
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director, Town of Front Royal. The Town of Front Royal is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is a visionary document that will help guide the Town’s future. Lauren gives an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and the importance of public input to the process.
Norma Jean Oakes (1937 – 2022)
Norma Jean Oakes, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The Internment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
Cyberbullying Forum: Know the signs, solutions, & criminal aspects
To provide support to the community, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office jointly sponsored the Cyberbullying Forum on Thursday, November 3, in the Warren County High School auditorium. “Bullying prevention is something we need to focus on every day,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger....
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
